USDA New Priorities for 2026

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins, signed a Secretary’s Memorandum (PDF, 135 KB) yesterday that puts forth a focused effort to establish new priorities for future research and development activities funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to strengthen U.S. Agriculture for farmers and consumers.

The data shows the American farm economy suffered under Biden-Harris Administration policies that drove up inflation, created a weak trade agenda that resulted in no new trade deals for American commodities, and propagated crippling over regulation. Further, misguided policies focused on DEI and environmental justice in agricultural research, extension, and education programs diverted resources away from solving actual programs that American farmers and ranchers are facing.

Since January, the Trump Administration has been working nonstop to strengthen the farm safety net, create new export opportunities for American commodities, lower the cost of critical agricultural inputs, and root out DEI from all USDA programs. However, strategic investments in agricultural research and development will help American farmers and ranchers increase profitability while continuing to provide consumers with the safest, most abundant, and most affordable food and fiber supply in the world for decades to come.

“When he created the People’s Department and the land-grant university system in 1862, President Lincoln had a vision for American agriculture rooted in agricultural innovation and education. Since that time, research coming from USDA and our colleges of agriculture have successfully helped American farmers and ranchers address countless challenges,” said Secretary Brooke Rollins. “The priorities we are announcing today further reiterates President Trump’s commitment to put Farmers First and provides our agricultural researchers with a strategic roadmap to help keep our producers at the forefront of productivity.”

New Research and Development Priorities:

Moving forward, new research and development activities funded by USDA will be focused on projects that address one or more of the following priorities that put Farmers First: