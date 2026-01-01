Happy New Year

For our family of readers, we pray for blessings and success to you and yours in this New Year. We greatly thank you for reading. It is an honor that over 80,000 in the last year would spend their precious time considering our work and we are humbled you do. This publication began in 1996 covering local events and issues from a patriotic perspective. We stand proudly – Faith based, Constitution loving, Liberty defending writers of resolute robust expression active here for 30 years.

We are hyper-local. We love our hometown, our greater community of Oklahoma, and the nation our forefathers organized and defended before we were born. On our honor, we will preserve it for future generations by Divine Providence and with your support. Thank you again.