Historic Reset of U.S. Nutrition Policy

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins Wednesday released the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025–2030, marking the most significant reset of federal nutrition policy in decades. The new Guidelines deliver a clear, common-sense message to the American people: eat real food.

The U.S. faces a national health emergency. Nearly 90% of health care spending goes toward treating chronic disease, much of it linked to diet and lifestyle. More than 70% of American adults are overweight or obese, and nearly 1 in 3 adolescents has prediabetes. Diet-driven chronic disease now disqualifies many young Americans from military service, threatening national readiness and limiting opportunity.

“These Guidelines return us to the basics,” Secretary Kennedy said. “American households must prioritize whole, nutrient-dense foods—protein, dairy, vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, and whole grains—and dramatically reduce highly processed foods. This is how we Make America Healthy Again.”

“Thanks to the bold leadership of President Trump, this edition of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans will reset federal nutrition policy, putting our families and children first as we move towards a healthier nation,” Secretary Rollins said. “At long last, we are realigning our food system to support American farmers, ranchers, and companies that grow and produce real food. Farmers and ranchers are at the forefront of the solution, and that means more protein, dairy, vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, and whole grains on American dinner tables.”

Under President Trump’s leadership, the Administration is restoring scientific integrity, accountability, and common sense to federal health guidance. The 2025–2030 Guidelines reestablish food—not pharmaceuticals—as the foundation of health and reclaim the food pyramid as a tool for nourishment and education.

The Guidelines emphasize simple, flexible guidance rooted in modern nutrition science:

Prioritize protein at every meal

Consume full-fat dairy with no added sugars

Eat vegetables and fruits throughout the day, focusing on whole forms

Incorporate healthy fats from whole foods such as meats, seafood, eggs, nuts, seeds, olives, and avocados

Focus on whole grains, while sharply reducing refined carbohydrates

Limit highly processed foods, added sugars, and artificial additives

Eat the right amount for you, based on age, sex, size, and activity level

Choose water and unsweetened beverages to support hydration

Limit alcohol consumption for better overall health



The Guidelines also provide tailored recommendations for infants and children, adolescents, pregnant and lactating women, older adults, individuals with chronic disease, and vegetarians and vegans, ensuring nutritional adequacy across every stage of life.

To review the guidelines, click here: https://cdn.realfood.gov/DGA.pdf This is the most significant reset of federal nutrition policy in our nation’s history. The message is simple: eat real food.