OK AG Investigation of BA Mosque

Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced today that his office will investigate whether a proposed mosque and commercial development in Broken Arrow complies with Oklahoma law and applicable federal statutes. Tulsa County Commissioner Kelly Dunkerley (Dist. 3), however, asserts zoning issues and compliance with the comprehensive plan are the critical components for Broken Arrow to consider.

Public Meetings on the proposed mosque in Broken Arrow have been packed.

The Broken Arrow Planning Commission recently voted to recommend approval of rezoning and a conditional use permit for the project, which will be taken up by Broken Arrow City Council at a Jan. 12 special meeting.

Drummond said the review is prompted by substantial public concern surrounding the proposal, as well as questions raised about the ownership structure, governance and financing of the project.

“Oklahomans deserve confidence that local land-use decisions are being made lawfully, transparently and in full compliance with state and federal law,” he said. “My office will examine whether the proposed development and the processes surrounding it meet those legal requirements.”

Moreover, Drummond said his office will investigate funding sources for the initiative. Land for the development is owned by the North American Islamic Trust, which reportedly has ties to the radical Muslim Brotherhood.

“Given the realities of global terrorism, there can be no compromise on public safety and security,” he said. “In our state, we have already seen a radical Islamist sentenced for plotting mass murder. Several 9/11 hijackers had attended an Oklahoma flight school. It is only appropriate to act with caution when the project in question might have connections to the Muslim Brotherhood.”

While national headlines may provide material for campaigns, Commissioner Dunkerley stated the most compelling reason to oppose this development is that the special use permit requested is contrary to the Broken Arrow Comprehensive Plan.

Dunkerley said, “They should vote yes for commercial zoning. They should vote no for an assembly venue, that is a special use request separate and distinct from the commercial zoning.

“It’s important that decision makers follow the applicable laws. In doing so, I believe the BA Council members should decline this special use permit because it does not comply with the fundamental requirements for commercial development. This proposal does not include the necessary measures for egress, ingress, sewer, and parking to name just a few,” Dunkerley added.