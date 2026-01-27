School Based Health Care Concerns

The rapid rollout of government‑run medical clinics in Oklahoma’s public schools is shifting our education system from teaching children to recruiting youth into government‑managed health programs. This School Based Health Care (SBHC) expansion places students at risk, weakens parental authority, and diverts schools away from their academic mission.

Taxpayers are left carrying a massive financial burden, while the structure of these programs opens the door to Medicaid misuse and serious statutory and constitutional violations. Oklahomans deserve transparency, lawful governance, and schools that prioritize education, not government‑run medical operations. You can make your voice heard on this topic Monday, February 2nd, at the OK State Capital.

February 2, the public is invited to attend a Legislative Forum on SBHC in K‑12 and Early Childhood Education: Risks • Fiscal Burden • Statutory and Constitutional Violations • Government Overreach

Confirmed Featured Guest Speakers Include:

Senator David Bullard

Senator Shane Jett

Representative Kevin West

Charity Linch — State GOP Chairman

— State GOP Chairman Jake Merrick — Governor Candidate

— Governor Candidate Heather Boss — Candidate for Senate District 24

— Candidate for Senate District 24 Roberta Lewis — Candidate for House District 27

— Candidate for House District 27 Mic Rosado, BSN — Advocate & Host of Intentional Podcast

Why You Should Attend

Uphold parental rights and clear legal boundaries

Ensure legislators, DHHS, OHCA, and OSDE understand the real‑world consequences of SBHC expansion

Protect public funds and prevent misuse of taxpayer‑financed programs

Parents, educators, taxpayers, and media representatives are encouraged to attend this critical forum. Your participation ensures that Oklahoma’s policymakers hear directly from the families and communities most affected by these decisions.

For additional information, please contact:

For more information email: Nok12schoolbasedhealthcenters@gmail.com

Deborah Campbell, Founder and Host