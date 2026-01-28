U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins issued the following statement applauding President Donald J. Trump’s support for the nationwide year-round sale of E-15:

“Yet again President Trump is honoring his commitment to America’s farmers and energy producers by announcing his support for the nationwide year-round sale of E-15. As Congress continues to work through the details, the President has been clear – get a bill that allows nationwide E-15 to his desk, and he will sign it to unleash American homegrown row crops for biofuel use like never before.

“America’s national security depends on our energy security, and biofuels are a crucial asset that brings more jobs and helps farmers in rural America. This action will allow up to 2 billion more bushels of corn to be consumed domestically.

“There is no greater advocate for our nation’s corn and soybean growers than President Trump. We are seeing increased biofuel demand both at home and abroad like never before. American corn and soybean growers fuel America and the world, and we will continue to ensure they are able to do that, but at an even faster rate under the Trump Administration. American ethanol exports are up 11% in the last year alone and this is a major opportunity as other countries expand their energy demand for biofuels. The President has negotiated historic, unprecedented trade deals and framework agreements that expanded ethanol access with new purchase agreements including in the UK, Japan, Malaysia, and Cambodia.

“The Trump Administration has proven it is the most pro-biofuels administration in our nation’s history, sending a clear market signal there is a growing need for American grown commodities for fuel use. With support for nationwide year-round E-15, the highest Renewable Volume Obligation (RVO) proposal in our nation’s history, and extending the 45Z biofuel tax credit through 2029 in the One Big Beautiful Bill, the Trump Administration is unleashing new domestic and international markers for our farmers and ranchers like never before. We are just getting started,” Secretary Rollins added.