OK Rep. Pittman Pleads Guilty

Analysis: State Rep. Ayshia “Ajay” Pittman pleaded guilty today to felony charges related to submitting a forged check to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission following an investigation by Attorney General. As part of her sentence, Pittman will resign from her elected position in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

Oklahoma House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City released a statement in response worthy of careful review. Munson begins by saying,“I’ve been made aware of the resignation of Rep. Ajay Pittman” which begs the question of what it takes to get a Democratic Party Leader engaged in the democratic process or concerned about criminality of her party.

Former-President Auto-Pen and now former-OK Rep. Ajay Pittman (D-OKC)

Before she goes off the public stage, do you think we could get Ms. Pittman to tell us who was President of the United States during the Biden Administration? Both are criminal, maybe we can pay her to talk.

According to the charges, Pittman directed the creation of a falsified check, which was then submitted to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission in an attempt to avoid repayment of funds to her campaign account. The scheme involved altering and creating a false $2,500 check and using a computer network to transmit the fraudulent document to state officials while representing it as genuine.

Pittman appeared before a judge this morning and pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Forgery in the Second Degree, and Violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Munson continued, “When these severe allegations against Rep. Ajay Pittman came out in October, the Oklahoma House Democratic Caucus temporarily suspended Rep. Pittman from House Democratic Caucus membership and activities pending the results of the investigation.” Wow, kicking her out of club meetings and hiding her from public activities “temporarily.” Why not demand a resignation back in October?

Is it that criminals never give up the con and Democrats hang on even while demented or demonic?

“Public officials hold a sacred trust with the people they serve,” said AG Drummond. “When that trust is violated for personal gain, it strikes at the very heart of our institutions. This office will continue to hold elected officials accountable when they abuse their positions and betray the public’s confidence. No one is above the law in Oklahoma.”

Yeah right, so explain please Mr. Attorney General why $66 million some-odd was embezzled from Tulsa Public Schools and even after a detailed state audit you can’t seem to bring charges? Are you waiting for the results of your race for governor before you trouble the education establishment?

Again Ms. Munson writes, “While we believe everyone has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, with charges formally filed, we know that Rep. Pittman will no longer be able to serve the people of House District 99.” Stunning, simply stunning to discover after a guilty plea.

What ever happened to public service above any appearance of impropriety? Dang it, I forgot about little Billy Clinton and his party buddy Jeffery. Who cares unless it can be proven, right Democrats?

Propagandist Munson continues, “I thank Rep. Pittman for her service to the House of Representatives and especially to those in her district.” What service did she provide? With Gov. Newsom’s knee-pads?

“Besides resigning from her position as a state representative, Pittman will receive a seven-year deferred sentence. She will also pay full restitution for the misused campaign funds to a charitable organization, with both parties agreeing which organization will receive the funds,” the AG noted. Want to make a bet that plea deal would not be available to a Republican Representative in Oklahoma?

Not even the Leftist Tulsa World is likely to print the last bit from Ms. Munson, “The Oklahoma House Democratic Caucus remains committed to accountability and transparency for all elected officials. We will continue our work in serving all constituents and showing up day after day to find solutions to the problems they face. That is what we were elected to do and our focus on that mission has not wavered.”

It took this writer thirty minutes to stop laughing at that one before I went outside and screamed to the roof tops, “Only after they get caught and plead guilty.”

Relax Oklahomans, the great guardian of nonexistent ethics said, “The Oklahoma Ethics Commission has separately voted to accept a settlement agreement with Pittman related to these matters.” Feel better?