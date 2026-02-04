Global Gas Prices Report: OK Lowest

Zutobi has released its 2026 Global Gas Prices Report, analyzing fuel costs across all U.S. states.

Oklahoma stands out with the lowest average gas price in the country. At $2.31 per gallon, Oklahoma prices reflect a 14.77% decrease compared to 2025, when prices averaged $2.72 per gallon. This combination of low prices and a significant year-over-year drop puts Oklahoma at the top nationally for fuel affordability.

Gas prices continued their downward trend across the United States in 2026, providing welcome relief to drivers. The national average stands at $2.81 per gallon, down from $3.09 per gallon in 2025, a decrease of 9.12%. This marks a significant shift from the volatility experienced in previous years the report notes.

In the Tulsa Today newsroom, we attribute the lower prices to President Donald J. Trump ending the war on energy and stupidity of economy crushing environmental policies by the Auto-pen Administration. Leftists keep asking why their cars could hold $100 of gas last year, but only $60 this year. Don’t tell them.

In October of 2025, Tulsa gas prices were as shown below:

You can read the full report here: https://zutobi.com/us/driver-guides/the-zutobi-global-gas-index

