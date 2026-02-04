Securing Critical Water Resources

In a Tuesday afternoon, the Secretaries of State and Agriculture celebrated a new commitment between the United States and Mexico that strengthens implementation of the 1944 Water Treaty, providing greater certainty for farmers, ranchers, and producers in South Texas who rely on consistent water deliveries from the Rio Grande.

The Rio Grande meanders between Texas and Mexico

This announcement follows a call last week between President Trump and President Sheinbaum, during which both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to resolving longstanding water management challenges and supporting communities and producers on both sides of the border.

“Water is the lifeblood of the farmers and ranchers who power South Texas’s agricultural economy,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins. “This understanding between our countries is a direct result of President Trump’s determination to secure fair, practical deals that deliver for American agriculture, and we’re grateful to President Sheinbaum and the Government of Mexico for their partnership in this effort.”

“Under President Trump’s leadership and direction,” said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, “the Department of State, Department of Agriculture, and the U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission have worked to secure Mexico’s commitment to meet its obligations under the 1944 Water Treaty, while also providing a plan to eliminate the deficit from the prior cycle, strengthening water security for Texas communities and U.S. agriculture. This is another example of how the Trump Administration continues to produce benefits for the American people on issues ranging from illegal immigration, countering cartels, and modernizing trade, as well as securing water for our farmers.”

Under the negotiated outcome, Mexico committed to deliver a minimum of 350,000 acre‑feet of water per year to the United States during the current five‑year cycle, providing stability for agricultural producers and rural communities in the Lower Rio Grande Valley. Mexico has also committed to a detailed plan to fully repay all outstanding water debt accrued during the previous cycle.

Additionally, both parties will hold monthly meetings to ensure timely, consistent deliveries and prevent future deficits. USDA, the Department of State, and other federal partners will continue to work closely as implementation moves forward.