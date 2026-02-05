End OSSAA’s Control Over School Sports

Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, has introduced legislation to put an end to the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s unchecked authority over students’ ability to participate in school sports.

Senate Bill 1890 proposes creating a new entity, the Oklahoma Athletics and Activities Commission, to supervise, regulate and coordinate school sports and other secondary school activities. The bill also repeals an existing law that forces many students transferring districts to sit out for a year before continuing to participate in school sports or other regulated activities.

“The OSSAA is governed by a group of unaccountable, out-of-touch bureaucrats who are making money on the backs of Oklahoma children while issuing arbitrary decisions preventing students from participating in school sports,” Murdock said. “Past attempts to reform the OSSAA have failed, and it has become impossible to reason with its board of directors. It’s clear that the Legislature must start fresh and form a new, more accountable and transparent organization to oversee school sports and other after-school activities.”

Tulsa Today has previously published on OSSAA:

Apparently, OSSAA leadership’s arrogance in their isolated institutional tower prevents them from gaining a clue. In short, OSSAA has ruined too many students and their families by arbitrary decisions absent reason for too long. To help support this most recent effort to reform, Tulsa Today welcomes any family survival story of OSSAA abuse for publication from this point forward until reform happens. Email editor@tulsatoday.com and we will have a writer contact you.

Under SB 1890, the new commission would be made up of the state superintendent of public instruction, as well as parents, school administrators and athletic directors appointed by the governor, the Senate president pro tempore and the House speaker.

This bill comes after Murdock coauthored legislation last year to ensure school districts can livestream school sporting events, even when OSSAA has entered into exclusive broadcast contracts for streaming rights.

Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt

SB 1890 currently awaits a hearing before the Senate Education Committee.