Power Device, Electronic R&D Awarded

A new $3.5 million award from the National Institute of Standards and Technology confirms the University of Arkansas’ place as a world leader in power packing research and development. The award will allow the High-Density Electronics Center (or HIDEC) to upgrade its facility and become a Power Packaging Center of Excellence.

What is power packaging?

Consider the boxy plug of a cell phone charger. It converts the AC electricity coming out of the wall outlet to the DC power charging the battery. The various elements inside the plug that allow it to do this are its “power packaging,” all of which is built around a semi-conducting material.

David Huitink with Power Packaging Unit

As the need for power increases, whether for electric cars, planes or bulldozers, the packaging of the semiconductor technology becomes more complex as it converts and transfers more power. Advanced power packaging is essential to operating at high voltages, high currents and high temperatures. Advanced power packaging also contributes to energy efficiency, a key consideration as more and more data centers are constructed to power AI.

David Huitink, an associate professor of mechanical engineering and current director of HIDEC, is the principal investigator who will lead the advancement of HIDEC to an updated and expanded research center.

“We want to upgrade some of the existing equipment used in electronics assembly as well as expand our capabilities to have a more complete suite of tools that allows us to go from the wafer level all the way to the completed final product,” Huitink explained.

Over the past few years, the U of A has established itself as a world leader in power electronics research. The upgrades are expected to help cement the university’s reputation in power packaging by providing campus researchers with state-of-the-art equipment. This will facilitate more service contracts with external partners, morel federal research funding due to increased expertise and capabilities, and new intellectual property through patented technology stemming from research and development.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman played a critical role in securing federal appropriations for the research center. “This investment will strengthen our state’s role in innovative manufacturing and advanced semiconductor research — underpinning the Natural State’s commitment to the industry demands of tomorrow,” Boozman said. “I’m pleased to have championed these funds to further expand upon the excellent resources available through the University of Arkansas and am looking forward to seeing the positive impact generated in the years to come.”

Kim Needy, dean of the College of Engineering, added: “We are deeply grateful to Senator Boozman for his unwavering support and leadership in securing this transformative investment. This funding further cements the University of Arkansas’ standing as a national leader in power packaging and semiconductor research. With these resources, we’re not just advancing our capabilities; we’re positioning our institution at the forefront of the technologies that will power our nation’s future.”

HIDEC is part of the UA Power Group, which brings together a range of interdisciplinary researchers to study issues related to power and energy. HIDEC will work hand-in-glove with the recently opened Multi-User Silicon Carbide Research and Fabrication Laboratory to build power packaging around silicon carbide wafers developed and prototyped by the lab. Alan Mantooth, director of the UA Power Group and executive director of the lab, has set the vision and direction for the Power Group, paving the way for the advanced R&D that will be made possible by this award.

“We want to be the undisputed number one,” Huitink said. “We’re already there in some ways, but we want to establish very clearly that the U of A is the place to come for R&D and prototyping work in wide bandgap electronics.”

About the University of Arkansas:As Arkansas’ flagship institution, the U of A provides an internationally competitive education in more than 200 academic programs. Founded in 1871, the U of A contributes more than $3 billion to Arkansas’ economy through the teaching of new knowledge and skills, entrepreneurship and job development, discovery through research and creative activity while also providing training for professional disciplines. The Carnegie Foundation classifies the U of A among the few U.S. colleges and universities with the highest level of research activity. U.S. News & World Report ranks the U of A among the top public universities in the nation. See how the U of A works to build a better world at Arkansas Research and Economic Development News.