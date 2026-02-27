Apps Must Put Parents First

Opinion: It is critically important to declare support of the federal App Store Accountability Act. At its core, this legislation is not about restricting innovation or limiting opportunity. It is about reinforcing a simple, foundational principle: parents, not tech companies and not the government, should have the primary authority to decide what their children can access online.

In rural Oklahoma, families often rely heavily on smartphones and tablets as their primary digital access point. For many households, especially those without multiple devices or robust parental control tools, app stores serve as the front door to the internet. Yet currently, children can download apps, create accounts, and access social media platforms with minimal age verification and little meaningful parental involvement. That model does not reflect Oklahoma’s family-first values.

The Oklahoma Rural Association (ORA) works every day to advance policies that strengthen economic opportunity and quality of life for rural communities in Oklahoma. We focus on expanding economic growth and access to jobs, opportunity and technology, because every family deserves the chance to thrive.

But as digital access expands across our state, so do digital risks. For many Oklahoma parents, especially in rural communities where connectivity has only recently become widespread, the online world can feel like the Wild West. Devices intended for learning and connection can quickly become gateways to harmful content, often without a parent’s knowledge or consent.

The App Store Accountability Act would require app stores to verify ages and obtain parental consent before minors can download certain apps or create accounts. It places responsibility at the point of distribution rather than expecting parents to navigate complex and inconsistent settings across countless platforms.

For under-served communities, this matters deeply. Families with limited time, resources, or technical expertise should not be at a disadvantage when it comes to protecting their children online. A parent-centered approach makes safety the default setting, not something families must search for or piece together on their own.

Importantly, this approach also supports healthy economic growth. When parents feel confident that their children can safely access digital tools for homework, entrepreneurship, and connection, they are more likely to embrace innovation rather than fear it.

Oklahoma has worked hard to expand broadband access and digital infrastructure across rural counties. That investment should be paired with smart safeguards that reflect our values.

App stores already serve as gatekeepers for payments, data collection, and distribution standards. Asking them to implement consistent age verification and parental consent processes is a reasonable extension of existing responsibilities, especially when the well-being of children is at stake.

Oklahoma parents know their children best. They should not have to fight billion-dollar tech companies to exercise basic oversight over what happens on the devices in their own homes. The App Store Accountability Act restores balance by ensuring that parents are empowered partners in their children’s digital lives.

As we continue working to strengthen rural and under-served communities, we must remember that economic growth begins at the kitchen table. It begins with families who feel supported and equipped to guide their children toward a bright future. Putting parents first online is not just good policy, it is good for Oklahoma.

About the author: Monica Collison is the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Rural Association.