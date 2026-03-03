Smoke & Guns MMA Event @ BOK

Oklahoma firefighters take on Oklahoma police officers in the 11th annual Smoke & Guns Charity MMA and Boxing event, presented by QuikTrip on Saturday, April 25 at BOK Center. In this one-night only event, Tulsa’s best will go toe-to-toe in the ring to benefit the Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp and Special Olympics of Oklahoma. Throughout the history of this event, 918 Fully Involved has donated over $500,000 dollars to Special Olympics of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp.



Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10AM and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com.

The Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp benefits children that suffer major burns and other traumatic injuries that cause disfiguration and disabilities. In the United States, there are several camps just for the purpose of helping these children cope with their injuries.

Burn Camp offers a chance for child burn survivors to make new and life-long friends with other burn survivors, in a setting of love, support, and unconditional acceptance. Adult burn survivors donate their time to show these children that their scars do not limit their ability to succeed in life and to help others.

Camp is held each year in Tahlequah at Camp Egan. Camp Egan is a professionally staffed facility that allows campers to enjoy a variety of outdoor and indoor activities. These activities include swimming, kayaking, arts and crafts, hiking, and much more! Campers also get to hang out with firefighters from across the state of Oklahoma!

Special Olympics of Oklahoma provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.





