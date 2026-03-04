Sen. Mullin: Obama dropped 26,000 bombs

Yesterday, U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) participated in a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing with Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Elbridge Colby, to receive an update on the National Defense Strategy.

During his remarks, Senator Mullin addressed the disastrous Iran Nuclear Deal and called out Senate Democrats, including U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI), who were silent when then-President Barack Obama dropped approximately 26,000 bombs on seven different countries in 2016 without congressional approval.

“I just feel like I need to respond to some of the things the Senator was bringing up by accusing the President of pulling out of a nuclear deal in his first term. It was a horrible deal. It was a disastrous deal. It was a deal that we all know that would originally allow Iran to be able to have enrichment to the grade that they can make a nuclear weapon.”

“And then for the Senator that was saying that the President needs to come back for reauthorization, I don’t remember him saying anything in 2016 when Barack Obama, at the time, dropped 26,000 bombs in Syria, Pakistan, Libya, just to name a few.”

“And I definitely don’t remember my colleagues in 2013 at all complaining about then President Barack Obama going into Syria. And I would like to ask the question, then, what threat did Syria have to the United States? What threat did Libya have to the United States, during the Arab Spring, to which these leaders were removed? And then I would ask the question, what threat did Iran have to us? Do we really need to talk about it? Do we need to talk about how many times they’ve killed thousands of Americans since 1979? From the first time they took hostages in November of 1979 to the last time they attacked us in June of 2025.”

“And anybody wants to doubt that they were a threat to us, an essential threat to us? Does anybody doubt on that side of the aisle, that Iran, if or when they got a nuclear weapon, would deliver it to the United States if they have capability of doing it? Does anybody deny that the fact that the President was being proactive on an adversary that has been chanting ‘Death to America’ since 1979? Does anybody deny that Iran was a threat to us and our service members, or do we have to remind you how many they’ve injured and killed through their proxies and through direct action?”

“This is the first president in seven presidencies that actually did something about the thorn that constantly came after us. And now you criticizing him and you say it’s illegal? It’s not. It’s the same authorization that Democrat and Republican Presidents in the past have used. And thank God we had a President with a backbone to finally get rid of this murderous regime. And now we’re complaining about it?”

“Remember, legally, he has to respond to Congress or inform Congress within 48 hours, that has happened, and then within 60 to 90 days, he needs to inform Congress if we’re going to war and ask for specific war authorities. But the President, through Article II, clearly has an obligation and the powers under the Constitution to defend our interests home and abroad, and there is no question he’s defending our interest. No question.”

“So, what is this grandstanding about? Do you think we should’ve let the Ayatollah in place? Do you think he was a good guy? Are you defending the Ayatollah now? Or aren’t you glad that America finally stood up and took care of this murderous regime that’s been sponsoring terror around the world for 47 years.”

“How about we say, ‘Thank you, Mr. President, for finally getting rid of this nuisance, this murderer, this sponsor of terror.’ He did the world a favor, and the world is a safer place because of it. You may disagree with a lot of his actions, you may disagree with some of his policies, but you can’t deny that this was a threat and an essential, growing threat to the United States.”

“And you want to say he’s playing politics, and you get the politics behind it, Mr. Peters? You guys are playing politics. You guys are the ones that are grandstanding. The President’s doing his job as commander in chief. And I think at one time or the next, we should say thank you. Thank you for being a strong leader. But there’s no way God’s green earth you guys can ever give the President, at least President Trump, any credit.”