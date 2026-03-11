Kevin Hern Announces for U.S. Senate

TULSA, OK – Congressman Kevin Hern today announced his campaign to represent Oklahoma in the United States Senate. Hern is seeking the full-term seat that is being left vacant due to the nomination of Senator Markwayne Mullin by President Trump to serve as DHS Secretary. Shortly after this announcement, Hern spoke to the Tulsa County Republican Men’s Club.

“This a very important time in this country. This the difference between open borders and closed borders. This is the difference between men’s sports and girls’ sports or not. This a time of having a failed military or one that supports freedom around the world. This about crime in cities or securing our cities. And I will tell you more importantly, this about taking more money to Washington D.C. or keeping it in your pockets. Every single day that I’ve been in Congress, I’ve worked to support the America First agenda. There is zero daylight between my voting record, and what President Trump has talked about doing all the time.

Congressman Kevin Hern

Hern starts his campaign in a strong financial position with over $7 million on hand, demonstrating early strength in his race for U.S. Senate. A successful business owner and conservative leader, Hern has served Oklahoma’s First Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2018 and currently serves in House GOP leadership as Chairman of the Republican Policy Committee. Hern is a leading voice in support of President Trump’s policy agenda, helping drive conservative legislative wins in Congress.

“President Trump’s America First Agenda and our nation are under attack by the Radical Left and RINO Republicans”, said Hern. “Now more than ever, Oklahomans need to know they have a strong conservative leader in Washington who will stand up for their values and support our great President. I will continue fighting for secure borders, lowering the cost of living for families, supporting our law enforcement and military, and putting Oklahomans first. That’s why I’m running for United States Senate.”

Keven Hern Announces for U.S. Senate, Photo: Arnett

At the Men’s Club Hern said, “I don’t know who’s going to get in this Senate race, but I’ll tell you, This will be a Senate race about President Donald J. Trump’s America First Agenda. It’s about restoring America to its rightful place as a leader in the free world and a leader of the world in general. And it’ll be against everybody else who has talked about President Trump in a negative way. I am for him every single day. The White House knows this. You all know this, And that’s what matters most to me is that every single day we’re out supporting what everyday Americans need to know is that you have somebody fighting for them every single day in the United States Senate.

“We’re going to take all the great work we’ve done in the House, and we’re going to carry that forward to the Senate and get them off dead center,” Hern declared. The talking filibuster seems like pretty common sense to me. We need to get this thing taken care of so everybody knows that going forward, that our federal elections are secure, and that Americans are the ones voting for their leaders of this free country. Thank you. God bless you. Thank you for all you do. Eight and a half years ago I entered the race for you. I love you guys. You do a fantastic job.”

Kevin Hern speaks with media after announcement. Photo: Arnett

The Hern campaign also announced pollster Tony Fabrizio will serve as Senior Advisor to the campaign. Fabrizio is widely recognized as one of the nation’s leading GOP pollsters and strategists. Most notably, Fabrizio has served as the leading pollster for President Donald Trump’s 2016 and 2024 campaigns.

“Kevin Hern is in a strong position to be Oklahoma’s next U.S. Senator,” said Fabrizio. “His record of support for President Trump’s agenda, the trust he has built with Oklahoma voters, and his experience in public service and in business have prepared him for this key role. During this important time for our nation, President Trump and Oklahomans need an ally in the U.S. Senate. That is why I am eager to support Kevin Hern in this race.”

Multiple Pro-Trump, conservative U.S. Senators voiced their support early on for Hern to enter the race:

Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN): “Kevin Hern is a strong, pro-Trump conservative who will make a great US Senator.”

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN): “Kevin Hern is a good friend, strong conservative and business leader who will be a great US Senator. Kevin will be an ally on the Trump agenda.”

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI): “With Sen. Mullin taking on the challenge of DHS, Oklahoma is fortunate to have Kevin Hern, a proven conservative, available to take his place in the U.S. Senate.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL): “Kevin Hern is a strong conservative leader who has consistently fought for President Trump’s America-First agenda. Kevin would be a great addition to the Senate and has my support should he decide to run.”

For more information on Kevin Hern’s race for the U.S. Senate, click here.