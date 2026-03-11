Out Here, Medicare Advantage Just Works

I’m a farmer and rancher by trade—I grow wheat and raise beef cattle. I certainly don’t spend my days reading policy papers or watching cable news. But I do pay attention to what works and what doesn’t.

Out here, Medicare Advantage is one of the things that works for seniors and our local communities. Lawmakers shouldn’t mess with it or make changes that would pull funding from the support and care rural seniors have come to rely on.

In rural Oklahoma, health care isn’t easy. Doctors and specialists are spread out. Hospitals are farther away than most folks would like. When you get older, that distance can become more and more of a challenge. Most folks just want coverage they can understand and care they can access. That’s why a lot of seniors around here choose Medicare Advantage over traditional Medicare.

It covers things traditional Medicare doesn’t, such as prescription drugs, vision, and dental. A lot of plans help with rides to appointments or let you see a doctor through telehealth. Some even help after a hospital stay, which makes a big difference when you’re trying to get back on your feet.

That kind of support keeps people going. It keeps seniors in their homes longer. It keeps families from scrambling every time something goes wrong. It keeps life more stable and predictable, which means a lot for seniors and our communities.

I’ve watched neighbors rely on this coverage. Folks who worked hard their whole lives and are living on fixed incomes. They don’t want bells and whistles. They want something steady that they can count on. Medicare Advantage gives them that.

Unsurprisingly, the program also makes life easier for caregivers. When care is coordinated and costs are predictable, families don’t feel like they’re constantly one step away from a crisis. That really makes a difference in small towns where everyone knows everyone and help only goes so far.

What worries me is talk about cutting or changing the program like it’s no big deal. Around here, it would be a big deal. If benefits shrink or plans pull back, seniors feel it first. They lose services they rely on and end up delaying care. That’s when problems get worse and more expensive, not just for seniors and their families, but for taxpayers who must foot the bill when the strain on emergency services is too great.

I don’t see the sense in changing a program that’s working as intended. Cuts to Medicare Advantage certainly haven’t helped in the past. We’ve seen what that leads to, and that’s less reliable coverage and higher costs for seniors who can’t afford it. If something is working, you don’t tear it apart. You protect it.

With the midterm elections coming up in November, we’ll be hearing from a lot of politicians who claim they support seniors and care about rural communities like ours. That’s easy to say, but it’s harder to prove. Protecting Medicare Advantage is one way to do it.

Seniors vote. They pay attention to who’s talking the talk and walking the walk. And they will make their support or opposition clear at the ballot box. That’s just something lawmakers should keep in mind if they want to win reelection this November.

Out here, Medicare Advantage isn’t politics. It’s practical. It helps people stay healthy. It helps families keep going. That’s reason enough to leave it alone and make sure it stays strong.

Derek Davis is a farmer and rancher from southwestern Oklahoma.