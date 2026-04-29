River Parks New Playground Opens

The River Parks Authority will officially open today a brand-new playground located along the River Parks Trail at Riverside Drive and 17th Street. Designed to serve children of all ages and abilities, the new play space will be the largest playground amenity River Parks has ever offered to the community. River Parks is a collaborative independent bureaucracy funded by both the City of Tulsa and Tulsa County and one of four public park organizations within the county.

Replacing a playground originally built in 2000, the new installation represents a significant investment in the future of River Parks and the families it serves. Thoughtfully designed with separate areas for children ages 2–5 and 5–12, the playground will feature a variety of engaging and inclusive play components that encourages exploration, creativity, and social connection.

For more than 51 years, River Parks has been a cornerstone of outdoor recreation in Tulsa, undergoing various renovations over time. It is the largest linear park of any American City. This latest project brings a renewed sense of energy and purpose to the park while continuing its mission to connect people to outdoor experiences.

“For more than five decades, River Parks has adapted and improved to serve Tulsa’s families,” said Jeff Edwards, Executive Director & CEO of River Parks Authority. “This new inclusive play space, built in partnership with Play & Park Structures, reflects our commitment to creating places where everyone can play, explore, and feel at home.”

The playground is designed to be a welcoming destination for families across Tulsa, ensuring that children of all abilities can play side by side in an environment that supports physical, social, and emotional development. The ceremonial ribbon cutting and opening will be held on Thursday, April 30th at 5:30 p.m. Cupcakes and bubble wands will be given out in celebration of the event.

“I had the pleasure of working with River Parks Authority on this amazing playground project,” said Heather Harp, Play & Park Structures’ local Play Consultant. “The goal from the beginning was to create a space where every child of all abilities can play, explore, and thrive. Seeing it materialize is what makes the process so meaningful.”

This revitalized play space reinforces River Parks’ commitment to creating accessible, engaging, and community-driven outdoor environments—continuing to bring good people to a great place for generations to come.

More information on Tulsa’s River Parks may be found online at this link.