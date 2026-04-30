OID Adds Insurance Navigator

The Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID) yesterday introduced the agency’s new personification, Nellie the Navigator, to help continue its mission of informing and protecting Oklahoma consumers.

“Nellie the Navigator” represents the key regulatory activities OID does, especially helping Oklahomans navigate insurance. Nellie will appear in OID’s communications and initiatives to support the agency’s mission and simplify insurance.

“We wanted to make OID more approachable for consumers,” said Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready. “Insurance can be difficult to navigate, but it doesn’t have to be! We want Nellie to be a friendly face Oklahomans can put to our agency. They can come to us for assistance, whether that’s understanding insurance coverage, finding savings or advocating for them.”

Like any good superhero, Nellie has tools she uses to help consumers:

A compass to find direction and guide consumers to the right place for help

A map to provide clarity and translate insurance jargon to plain, easy-to-understand language

A spyglass to spot problems and activate the complaint and intervention process

You can look forward to seeing Nellie throughout OID’s website, social media posts and YouTube channel.

For more information about OID, visit oid.ok.gov or call 800-522-0071.

Glen Mulready serves as Oklahoma’s 13th insurance commissioner. A former state legislator and longtime insurance professional, he was recently unopposed in his bid for reelection, and started a second term as insurance commissioner in 2023. Commissioner Mulready was first elected to the state-wide position in 2019. Commissioner Mulready started his insurance career as a broker in 1984 and later served in executive roles for Oklahoma’s two largest health insurance companies. In 2010, Mulready entered public service and was elected to represent West Tulsa, Jenks, and Glenpool in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. During his tenure in the house, Commissioner Mulready became a policy leader on many transformative insurance issues and held several roles, including, Insurance Committee chair and House Majority Floor Leader. In 2011, Governing Magazine named Mulready one of 17 “GOP Legislators to Watch Nationally.” Click here for more.