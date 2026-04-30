Praying for Persia, America, and Peace

Analysis: The death cult named “Islamic Republic of Iran” declared war on the world. Never a republic, some argue it is a heresy of all Islam. Regardless, the drive to destroy the world in Armageddon is anti-civilization. Christians, among others, have fought their own heresies, scholars of Islam have corrected their own, but without much media notice.

Civilization is a worldwide public concern. Bloodthirsty serial killers must not be allowed to capture a nation in the worship of death. But that happened to Persia.

Civilization does not allow child sacrifice – even in child marriages. Civilization does not allow beheading, torture, slavery, female genital mutilation, and bestiality, but that is not all the evil fostered and promoted worldwide for 47-years by Iran.

To enlighten media too busy to research history, the Iran hostage crisis began November 4, 1979, when 66 Americans, including diplomats and other civilian personnel, were taken hostage at the Embassy of the United States in Tehran, with 52 of them being held until January 20, 1981. That act was an invasion of sovereign American territory according to International Law and full justification for any action of war America might undertake – whenever undertaken.

Thank God for President Donald J. Trump as the previous five presidents kowtowed.

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies details, “For nearly five decades, the clerical regime in Tehran and its proxies have committed a range of attacks against Americans, posing a longstanding and continuing threat to U.S. national security,” click on the link above for the list.

On April 11, 2026 the New York Post reported, “Secretary of State Marco Rubio withdrew the green cards for the son of ”Screaming Mary” Masoumeh Ebtekar, as well as his wife, Maryam Tahmasebi, and their young son just one week after the arrest of the niece and grandniece of the late Iranian terrorist mastermind, Gen. Qasem Soleimani. The family were arrested just days after The Post identified them living in luxury in a Agoura Hills [Los Angeles] apartment “The Avalon.”

“Ebtekar, crafted propaganda falsely showing humane treatment of the hostages, arranging staged interviews in which the American hostages were pressured to describe their treatment in positive terms – even as they were being held in solitary confinement, blindfolded and starved, and subjected to physical and psychological terror, including beatings and mock executions, according to the State Department,” the Post reported.

The clerical dictatorship of Iran, history will call, Persia’s Darkest Days. The death cult: killed, enslaved, and abused tens of thousands of people or more, destroyed prosperity individually and as a nation, and drove Persia backward into barbarism.

Dr. Antonio Graceffo, PhD, China MBA, is an economist and national security analyst with a focus on China and Russia. A graduate of American Military University, writing for The Gateway Pundit notes, “In 1979, Ruhollah Khomeini led the revolution that… established the Islamic Republic, which has remained in direct confrontation with the United States ever since.

“Khomeini also broke sharply with traditional Shia doctrine. During his years in exile, he developed the theory of velayat-e faqih, arguing that rather than waiting passively for the return of the Imam, Shia Muslims were obligated to prepare the conditions for his arrival. This required political action, the creation of an Islamic state, and the elevation of a supreme clerical authority to act as the Imam’s deputy on earth. Iran’s 1979 constitution codified this framework, presenting the revolution as the first stage in a process leading to the Mahdi’s return.

“This doctrine was widely opposed by the Shia establishment, particularly Ayatollah Mohammad Kazem Shariatmadari, who viewed it as unjust and tyrannical.

“The unorthodoxy ran deeper than politics. Scholar Vali Nasr concluded that Khomeini’s authority rested not on Shia history or theology but on mystical doctrines, that “his was a new Shiism.” Khomeini incorporated Neo-Platonist Greek thought into his governance theory, envisioning the ideal leader as a “perfect man” possessing the divine essence, stating: “Anyone who has the quality of a perfect man, that is the quality of the divine essence, is a caliph in this world.”

Sadly, America has its own death cult caliph – the National Democratic Party, which once was a party of the people, but is now the party of bicoastal elite (communists and crazies). The Party has embraced Far-left Twitch streamer Hasan Piker who called for another civil war recently at Yale University.

The media does not cover truth, they spew continual crisis untethered to wisdom.

Sovereign-level-wealth funds Astro-turf riots in America, while “Socialist Democrats” from the Mayor of New York to the Mayor of Tulsa implement communist policies. When elected district attorneys, today’s revolutionaries protect criminals instead of citizens justifying the public question; who do they think are their constituents?

Please explain, dear Democratic(s), what policies does the party support that are good for America? Open Boarders? Men in women’s bathrooms? Higher taxes? More regulations? Identity over merit? Victimization over responsibility? War on domestic energy production? No consequences for crime? Foreign and domestic aid for enemy nations? Green Energy market failures? The communist utopia myth (all controlled, all happy)? Biden’s inner circle called itself “The Politburo” (jokingly, they say).

As Oklahomans, we call “Cow Paddies” on that and more! Further, could anyone explain Democratic Party Family Values? How many examples of the absence of morality should we review; Harvey Weinstein, Bill Clinton, Jeffrey Epstein, Robert DeNiro, Caryn Elaine Johnson (Whoopi Goldberg), and George Soros provide abundant material.

This writer first identified Barack Hussein Obama as a socialist in a story published on Tulsa Today in May of 2008 titled, “Obama Fails the First Questions.” By his words and acts in office, Obama was (when it mattered and may be still) Anti-American and far less helpful to the Black Community than anyone expected.

Media wants hot quotes of conflict and does not correct obvious lies from leftist loons. What editorial judgement does media provide? Hysterical coverage does not advance public policy or community understanding, but carnage gains online clicks. Quoting crazy is not in any public interest. Continual proven liars (i.e. Adam Schiff) are not legitimate news sources any more than are anonymous sources.

America needs continual prayers as Satan’s busiest children act up.

The Persian People have a long and storied history. They may fight off the apocalyptic death cult before mass suicide. We pray they do. Iran’s bullies are shown impotent. In short order, the American Military eliminated Iran’s top leadership, military, and much of the secret police. Existing equipment and the military industrial capacity to make more is gone. Note for media: Criminals and bullies never give up the con.

President Donald J. Trump was ready to sign a peace treaty but the opening gambit from Iran was to directly declare to American negotiators that they had enough nuclear material at a high enough grade to make eleven nuclear bombs within two or three weeks.

That is an immediate threat to all humanity by any sane standard. Idiots of Iran bombed their neighbors and their bankers. What would stop them bombing everyone?

Most Americans are grateful current leadership did not run down the hall hysterically begging for agreement from Iran as Leftist Democrat John Kerry reportedly did.

Only Democratic Senator John Fetterman stands with sanity. We should pray for him to accomplish the impossible and reclaim the party. A two party system, with both committed to individual liberties, beats one-party top-down totalitarian rulers any day of the week. See California, New York City, and the City of Tulsa for more details.

America now has heroes in national government. It has been a long time without. Now we have an honorable, intelligent, and effective cabinet led by President Donald J. Trump the most transparent, common sense, and entertaining leader in history. He is the disruptor we elected president, making common sense common again.

America voted wisely. He did not need the job, but America needed him. We are peculiar and principled people – the most charitable in world history, slow to war, but determined for victory to win a future of peace and prosperity for our children.

While those who worship death, deserve it, Americans continue to pray for the nation, our leadership, for Persia’s resurgence in civilization, and a world peace which passes all understanding.

About the author: David Arnett’s beginning in print journalism was not planned in 1985 but covered by Rebecca Martin writing for the Columbia Journalism Review in 1987. After 11 years in print, he established TulsaToday online in 1996 and Straight Up on Substack in 2022 providing email subscriptions to long-form journalism. In April 2026, he began the YouTube Channel, “Straight Up Dave.” Arnett is identified nationally as a “Veteran Oklahoma Political Journalist.”

Thank you for reading. Your comments are welcome below and/or by email to editor@tulsatoday.com. This analysis first appeared on the author’s Substack email subscription site, Straight Up, April 21. Subscriptions are offered both free and paid for those who enjoy long form robust conservative journalism.