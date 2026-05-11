Tulsa Justice for Sale?

Colleen McCarty, candidate for Tulsa County District Attorney, Friday released an analysis of recently filed Oklahoma Ethics Commission reports alongside publicly available court records and campaign events, calling for greater transparency and consistency in both prosecutorial decision-making and campaign activity. The filings, released April 30, 2026, detail campaign contributions and expenditures for incumbent DA Steve Kunzweiler during the first quarter of the year. The full report is included at the end of this report.

Colleen McCarty, Candidate for Tulsa County District Attorney

Key Findings from Ethics Filings and Public Records

• Contributions from Attorneys Practicing in Criminal Court

A number of attorneys who regularly practice in Tulsa County’s criminal courts are listed as contributors to the incumbent’s campaign. Public court records reflect that some of these attorneys have handled current cases resolved through plea agreements or other negotiated outcomes.

Examples:

Attorney Allen Smallwood contributed $1,000 to the Kunzweiler campaign during the same general time frame that he was representing Elliott Binney in an active felony case. Public court records reflect that the case was resolved by a blind plea with a sentencing recommendation from District Attorney Kunzweiler of five years, judicial review after two years, and five years of probation. Mr. Binney was actively sipping vodka when he flipped his vehicle, ejecting his 16-year-old daughter and critically injuring his wife and two other children. Mr. Binney ran from the scene and escaped to Checotah, Oklahoma. His daughter perished at the scene. Mr. Binney is scheduled to be formally sentenced on June 6, 2026. The case has received public attention. (CF-2024-557)

William Lunn, an attorney, has had numerous cases pled down or dismissed at the request of the State since Kunzweiler took office. He donated $1,000.00 to the current Kunzweiler campaign.

Attorney George Gibbs and his wife maxed out to the Kunzweiler campaign. Gibbs Sr.’s $7,000.00 household donation went to the Kunzweiler campaign on February 2nd, 2026. On March 3rd, 2026 his son, George Gibbs Jr. had a case plea down from Aggravated DUI to misdemeanor DUI and his client received an 18-month deferred sentence, despite his .15+ Blood Alcohol Content (CF-2026-10).

• Financial Activity Connected to Debate-Sponsoring Organizations

Relevant financial disclosures:

Christy Rawlings, identified as a leader of Women for Tulsa, made a $1,000 contribution to the Kunzweiler campaign during the same general timeframe the debate was being organized.

A member of the Sublett family, associated with Women for Tulsa leadership, also made a contribution during that period.

The Kunzweiler campaign reported paying Boulevard Government Affairs for “canvassing data,” a firm publicly associated with Charity Marcus, chair of the Tulsa Republican Club.

The disclosures also intersect with events surrounding a publicly promoted April 20 candidate debate organized by the Tulsa Republican Club and Women for Tulsa.

In February, those organizations informed McCarty of the debate date and requested her participation. Neither organization communicated their support of Kunzweiler but instead stated they were neutral.

McCarty advised she was unavailable due to prior commitments.

The organizations refused to move the date and later publicly stated she declined and proceeded with an event featuring only Kunzweiler, providing him an extended platform.

Dishonesty/Lack of Clarity About Current Workplaces

Erik Grayless is the current First Assistant at the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office. On the report he lists himself as a self employed attorney.

Andrew Mihelich is a current Assistant District Attorney in the Civil Division of the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office. He lists himself as “Attorney, TCDA.”

Daniel Levy is a former Assistant District Attorney at the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office and current Assistant Attorney General. On the report he lists “Education University of Tulsa” rather than his profession.

Numerous donors have their workplaces listed as “searching searching.”

Campaign Statement

McCarty emphasized that these giving activities—campaign contributions, political organizing, and professional advocacy—are legal and common in the political process. She also made clear that she is not alleging any improper conduct by any individual or organization, nor in any specific case. However, the appearance of impropriety is impossible to ignore.

“The District Attorney’s office has enormous discretion over charging decisions, plea offers, and sentencing recommendations,” McCarty said. “The public deserves confidence that those decisions are made consistently and based solely on the facts and the law.”

She added:

“When individuals and organizations play multiple roles—whether in the courtroom, in campaign activity, or in public-facing events—it underscores why transparency matters. This is about making sure the system is fair, consistent, and understood by the public.”

Call for Transparency and Consistency

McCarty reiterated that the overlap reflected in the disclosures highlights the need for clear standards and public accountability.

“This is not about any one case, any one attorney, or any one group,” she said. “It’s about ensuring that justice is applied equally—regardless of who you are or who you know.”

As District Attorney, McCarty pledges to:

Refuse campaign donations from any attorneys with active cases being prosecuted by her office

Base plea decisions solely on the law and facts

Publish data on case outcomes and prosecutorial decisions

Ensure consistency across similar cases with similar facts

Increase transparency so the public can better understand how decisions are made

“Tulsa County deserves a justice system that operates in the open,” McCarty said. “Transparency builds trust—and trust is essential to public safety.”