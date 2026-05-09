Quail Donation to Wildlife Commission

Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commissioners accepted a donation of $25,000 from the Sooner State Chapter of the Quail Coalition at their regular meeting May 4 in Oklahoma City. The donated funds are to be used for removal of eastern redcedar and salt cedar at Cimarron Hills, Cimarron Bluff and Cooper wildlife management areas.

Bill Dinkines, Chief of Wildlife, introduced Sooner State Chapter President David Thionnet who said the Oklahoma group held its first fundraising dinner and auction in 2025, raising just over $100,000. The group’s second banquet last month raised a similar amount, which Thionnet said confirms a strong interest in restoring quail habitat.

ODWC Chief Bill Dinkines with David Thionnet, Sooner State Quail Coalition

The Quail Coalition began about 15 years ago in Texas and has grown to 12 chapters across Texas in addition to the Oklahoma state chapter. For more information, go to quailcoalition.org.

Also during Monday’s meeting, ODWC Director Wade Free updated Commissioners on various activities within the Department’s five divisions. Free reminded Commissioners that the deadline to apply for controlled hunts drawings is May 20 online at GoOutdoorsOklahoma.com.

Free said the Fisheries Division has placed 800 cut cedar trees and many artificial structures into Keystone Lake to enhance fish habitat and raised 1.45 million sauger fry for stocking in public waters. He also announced that the Government Social Media Association recognized ODWC’s social media as a top five social media presence across the nation, and more than 20 free fishing clinics for the public have been scheduled in Jenks and Arcadia for this summer; register through the “Events/Classes” tab online at GoOutdoorsOklahoma.com.

Commissioners also heard about recent activities in the Wildlife Division, including surveys of the state’s elk population, and in Law Enforcement Division, where a case in District 6 resulted in fines and fees totaling $36,278.

In other business, the Commission:

Authorized Free to pursue the purchase of properties for sale in Creek County.

Approved new Commission officers beginning in July: D. Chad Dillingham as chairman; Mark Mabrey, vice chairman; and Jess Kane, secretary.

The Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission is the eight-member governing board of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. The Commission establishes state hunting and fishing regulations, sets policy for the Wildlife Department, and indirectly oversees all state fish and wildlife conservation activities. Commission members are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Oklahoma Senate. To the video of the May 4 meeting follows.