Weighing Experience & Tulsa Justice Reform

Tonight the Tulsa County Republican Party is hosting an opportunity for voters to meet candidates for Tulsa County District Attorney. Both incumbent Steve Kunzweiler and challenger Colleen McCarty will attend. Also, Oklahoma Attorney General Candidate John Echols will be an additional featured speaker.

In Tulsa County, the District Attorney sets the tone for public safety across our community. This office handles thousands of cases annually — deciding which criminals face full prosecution, what sentences to pursue or not, and how to protect victims while keeping our neighborhoods secure. On June 16, 2026 Republican voters face a meaningful choice about the direction of law enforcement in Tulsa County.

Tulsa continues to face challenges with rising violent crime, repeat career offenders, domestic violence, drug-related cases, judicial incompetence, untreated mental illness, and property crime. Residents demand safe neighborhoods, victims demand justice, and an imperfect justice system tries to balance accountability with limited resources and a growing metropolitan population.

A strong District Attorney should:

Aggressively prosecute violent and repeat offenders.

Prioritize victim rights and seek sentences that deter future crime.

Use diversion and alternative programs thoughtfully for suitable non-violent, first-time offenders — without undermining overall community safety.

Bring strong leadership and prosecutorial depth to effectively manage the office and minimize costly errors.

Conservatives believe public safety is best served by consistent, firm enforcement and equal application of the law.

The Candidates and the Choice Before Us

Steve Kunzweiler (Incumbent) is a longtime prosecutor who has served as Tulsa County DA since 2015. He brings decades of courtroom and leadership experience, including high-profile cases and oversight of daily operations in the office. His supporters highlight his focus on evidence-based decisions, victim advocacy, and maintaining strong prosecution of serious crime while offering treatment courts for appropriate non-violent cases. This writer interviewed Steve Kunzweiler February 28.

Colleen McCarty (Challenger) is a Tulsa attorney with a background that includes business experience, legal work in multiple organizations, and leadership of a state criminal justice reform organization she founded. Her campaign focuses on modernization of the office, greater fiscal accountability, improved victim services, and “smart justice” initiatives. She brings fresh ideas on efficiency and certain aspects of criminal justice response. This writer interviewed Colleen McCarty March 10 and further questioned her on the YouTube Chanel Straight Up Dave April 21.

Both Republican candidates care about Tulsa County.

The best way to decide is to hear directly from the candidates themselves.

Attend the Candidate Forum Tonight Night!

Join the Tulsa County Republican Party for a Candidate Forum & Meet & Mingle on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at Sheridan Church (7901 E 41st St, Tulsa).