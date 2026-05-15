Forest Service Adds Fee‑Free Day June 6

The U.S. Forest Service Wednesday announced an additional 2026 recreation fee-free day on June 6 in celebration of National Trails Day, providing no cost use of all standard amenity recreation sites on national forests and grasslands.

National Trails Day was established by the American Hiking Society in 1993 and occurs annually on the first Saturday in June. It brings together federal land managers, partners, and volunteers to celebrate trails and accomplish trail stewardship projects to ensure they are safe, well-maintained, easy-to-follow and accessible.

“We are so excited to invite Americans to visit our national forests free of charge on National Trails Day and view the beauty of our nation in person!” said Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins. “We hope families and friends can come together and celebrate this special day and reconnect with our nation’s spirit in this positive setting and learn more about our amazing forest landscapes.”

“For National Trails Day in 2025, Forest Service trail managers, partners, and volunteers hosted 80 events, including 54 stewardship projects, engaging with more than 3,100 volunteers who maintained 173 miles of trail,” said Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz. “We hope those who love Forest Service trails will join us at the trailhead on June 6, whether it’s volunteering to build new trails, pick up trash near a trailhead, participating in a nature walk, or taking advantage of the fee-free day benefits.”

Find a local National Trails Day event and join the nationwide movement. Consider hosting an event in cooperation with local Forest Service staff if one doesn’t currently exist near you. The Forest Service is also encouraging all visitors to Take the #NationalTrailsDay Pledge and commit to leaving the trails better than you found them.

Searching Oklahoma, Tulsa Today found only one event listed in Purcell, Oklahoma. Apparently our local trail and park people failed to utilize this outstanding opportunity to attract visitors.

The Forest Service-managed trail system, at more than 165,000 miles, is the largest public trails system in the U.S. with trailheads in nearly every state making recreation opportunities accessible to hike, bike, ATV, ride horseback, snowmobile, snowshoe, etc. In 2025, volunteers and partners accounted for more than 60 percent of all trail maintenance accomplishments, or nearly 26,000 miles.

For all 2026 fee free days on National Forest System lands, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/visit/passes-permits.