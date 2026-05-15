Peace Officers Memorial Day Today

President Donald J. Trump has designated this day as Peace Officers Memorial Day and May 10 through May 16, 2026, as Police Week. Let’s hope future administrations continue to honor those that work everyday to keep Americans safe. Stop and think about what it would be like to go to work every day knowing that day may be your last.
Real Americans honor the brave men and women of law enforcement who risk their lives daily to protect our communities. Under President Donald J. Trump, these heroes are respected, empowered, and supported — not defunded, demonized, or betrayed by the Radical Left.
After four years of Democrats’ war on police, President Trump has delivered decisive leadership that puts officers back in control — and the results, provided by the White House, are undeniable:
In 2025, the U.S. murder rate posted its largest single-year drop on record — plummeting to the lowest level in 125 years — with sharp declines across all violent crimes. Major cities saw massive homicide reductions, while rapes, robberies, assaults, shootings, officer deaths (an 80-year low), traffic fatalities, and overdoses all plunged. These historic gains are accelerating into 2026 — especially in cities like Washington, D.C., and Memphis, where President Trump deployed federal support to restore order and back local police.
These victories are the direct result of the Administration’s unbreakable commitment to law and order:
- Imposing the death penalty for cop killers: President Trump directed the Department of Justice to aggressively seek capital punishment for those who murder police officers.
- Scrapping Democrats’ soft-on-crime mandates: The Trump Administration rescinded radical Biden-era orders pushing “alternatives to arrest” for violent offenders and restrictions that tied officers’ hands when using lawful force to make arrests.
- Empowering cities to clear the streets: States and localities now have stronger tools to remove disorderly vagrants and direct them toward treatment instead of enabling chaos.
- Restoring critical funding and delivering relief: The Working Families Tax Cuts Act restored and expanded Byrne JAG and COPS grants to fight violent crime — while delivering No Tax on Overtime for America’s hardworking officers so they can keep more of what they earn protecting us.
- Ending cashless bail: The Trump Administration halted federal support for the Radical Left’s “cashless bail” scheme that turned streets into revolving doors for dangerous criminals — and imposed consequences on jurisdictions that refused to act.
- Dismissing anti-police lawsuits and DEI mandates: Biden-era DOJ actions targeting local police and fire departments and weakening hiring standards were dropped to protect public safety — not political correctness.
- Reclaiming law enforcement’s authority: President Trump took bold action to promote aggressive, proactive policing based on proven best practices — while shielding officers from unjust expenses and liabilities so they can enforce the law without fear.
- Deploying backup to high-crime cities: The Trump Administration surged federal resources into high-crime Democrat-run cities — standing shoulder-to-shoulder with local police to crush chaos, restore order, and rescue communities long victimized by Democrat failures.
- Giving police the equipment they need: The Department of Justice reversed Biden-era restrictions and restored access to critical surplus military assets so local law enforcement has the tools to win.
- Targeting criminal illegal aliens: Federal agents are now empowered to support local police in removing violent criminal illegals, resulting in hundreds of thousands of arrests and removals that make communities safer.
- Slashing restrictive consent decrees: The Trump Administration launched an overhaul of federal consent decrees that micromanaged and hindered effective policing in cities across America.