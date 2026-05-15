Peace Officers Memorial Day Today

President Donald J. Trump has designated this day as Peace Officers Memorial Day and May 10 through May 16, 2026, as Police Week. Let’s hope future administrations continue to honor those that work everyday to keep Americans safe. Stop and think about what it would be like to go to work every day knowing that day may be your last.

Real Americans honor the brave men and women of law enforcement who risk their lives daily to protect our communities. Under President Donald J. Trump, these heroes are respected, empowered, and supported — not defunded, demonized, or betrayed by the Radical Left.





After four years of Democrats’ war on police, President Trump has delivered decisive leadership that puts officers back in control — and the results, provided by the White House, are undeniable:



In 2025, the U.S. murder rate posted its largest single-year drop on record — plummeting to the lowest level in 125 years — with sharp declines across all violent crimes. Major cities saw massive homicide reductions, while rapes, robberies, assaults, shootings, officer deaths (an 80-year low), traffic fatalities, and overdoses all plunged. These historic gains are accelerating into 2026 — especially in cities like Washington, D.C., and Memphis, where President Trump deployed federal support to restore order and back local police.



These victories are the direct result of the Administration’s unbreakable commitment to law and order: