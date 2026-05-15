Expedited School Abuse Reporting

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill requiring allegations of abuse or neglect by a school employee to be reported to law enforcement within 24 hours has been signed into law by the governor.

Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami, is the author of House Bill 2959. The measure would require independent law enforcement to be notified prior of any formal investigation by the school or school board or the questioning of the subject of the accusation.

“Our most important priority is to protect our youth,” Bashore said. “This legislation will ensure that law enforcement is made immediately aware of any allegation of misconduct so they can properly investigate the situation. This will keep students and the larger community safe from any potential abusers.”

Sen. Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond, is the Senate author of the legislation.

“Children’s safety is always my top priority,” Thompson said. “That’s why this new law strengthens reporting requirements and accountability whenever abuse or neglect is alleged at a school. Quickly notifying law enforcement when serious accusations are made against a school employee can help protect other students and prevent additional trauma.”

HB2959 specifies the reporting must be done by any superintendent or school administrator of a private or public school district who has reason to believe, or receives an allegation or disclosure, that a school employee is involved in the abuse or neglect of a student. The law enforcement agency to whom they report must be independent of the school district.

The only exception would be if law enforcement determines an immediate school response is necessary to protect student safety. If a school resource officer is utilized, the officer must submit a detailed written report to the investigating independent law enforcement agency.

The law also would not relieve any person of the duty to report to law enforcement because of the resignation, termination, transfer or other separation from employment of the subject of the allegation.

Every school employee must annually sign an attestation acknowledging his or her responsibility to report suspected child abuse or neglect pursuant to the new law. Failure to sign does not relieve school personnel from the obligations created in the act.

Bashore said schools still will be able to conduct their own internal investigations and determine best policies, but this is a necessary step to ensure student safety.

HB2959 passed with an emergency clause, meaning it is immediately in effect.