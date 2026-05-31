Trump Endorses Mike Mazzei

It has been the talk of Tulsa since Friday after the close of business. President Donald J. Trump endorsed Mike Mazzei for Oklahoma Governor. On Truth Social, President Trump wrote, “Mike Mazzei has my complete and total endorsement to be the next Governor of Oklahoma — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

President Trump wrote on Truth Social:

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In response Mazzei said, “Today, President Trump gave me his Complete and Total Endorsement for Governor of Oklahoma.

“I am deeply honored by his confidence and grateful for his friendship and support.

“President Trump understands what’s at stake. Oklahoma needs a proven conservative who knows how to grow jobs, cut taxes, protect our freedoms, defend our land, and stand up to the political establishment when it gets in the way of common sense.

“This campaign has always been about Oklahoma, our families, our values, and our future. Today’s endorsement is a tremendous honor, and the mission remains the same.

“Now it’s time to work even harder.

“Let’s win this race, reclaim Oklahoma’s potential, and build a stronger future for the next generation,” Mazzei concluded.