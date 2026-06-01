Osage County Treasurer War

Bank records, official meeting minutes, and a trail of un-returned funds tell a story not shared with voters and a powerful ally is helping make sure they never hear it.

Osage County, Oklahoma is a place that tends to mind its own business. Its rolling prairies and oil-rich past have produced a stubborn streak of independence that runs through the county’s Republican majority like a vein of crude through shale. County elections, in a place where the Republican primary is the only race that matters, are usually sleepy affairs — the kind where the candidate with relevant experience, a recognizable last name, or the incumbent’s blessing wins without too much fuss.

That is why the 2026 race for Osage County Treasurer is not a sleepy affair. It is civil war.

On one side is Bridget West, a candidate who brings ten years of banking experience and three years as First Deputy to the current Treasurer. West has spent the better part of a decade training for this job.

Bridget West, Candidate for Osage County Treasures. Photo from Facebook

On the other is Shawna Myers, a former certified medical coder for Walmart and a one-time GOP party chair who was unanimously removed from that chairmanship by her own party committee in August 2024 after a months-long battle that ended with sheriff’s deputies escorting her from a meeting hall.

Shawna Myers, Candidate for Osage County Treasurer. Photo from Facebook

The following account is drawn entirely from primary sources: official party meeting minutes approved by the County Committee, bank statements from RCB Bank in Skiatook showing the Osage County Republican Party account, a formal financial timeline, and a series of internal communications obtained by this writer. What documents reveal is not a story of partisan grievance. It is a documented record of what happens when one person’s relationship with other people’s money goes wrong — and why that record matters now.

THE CHAIRMANSHIP — AND THE SPENDING THAT SHADOWED IT

Shawna Myers was elected Osage County GOP Chairman in June 2023 in a special election held to fill a vacancy. By most accounts, she came in with energy and enthusiasm. She organized events, sent newsletters, and positioned herself as a voice for Republican grassroots activism in a county that stretches from the Tulsa suburbs west into the Osage Hills. The trouble started quietly, in the spring of 2024.

In March of that year, Myers convened the Osage County GOP Convention and introduced a package of new rules — an oath, a leadership agreement, and thirteen new bylaws — without the input of the County Committee, the governing GOP body according to Oklahoma State Republican Party rules, in every county. When four of the six elected county GOP officers raised concerns, she refused to discuss them.

Then, in late May 2024, she organized a public forum under the name and logo of the Osage County Republican Party without notifying the County Committee — a forum that would become the central cause for her removal.

The event, held on May 27, 2024, was framed as a Town Hall Forum and Debate. But it was not a balanced debate. Three candidates — the incumbent Sheriff, the County Clerk, and a District 2 County Commissioner candidate — were “invited” for questioning. Their opponents were not. The featured moderator and speaker was District Attorney Mike Fisher, who was at that time actively and publicly supporting the opponents of all three candidates Myers placed on stage.

Osage County District Attorney, Mike Fisher

Party members who received the flyer on social media expressed immediate alarm. Several contacted the Vice Chairman directly. A majority of the Executive Committee concluded that what had happened constituted election interference under the Osage County Republican Party’s own banner.

By June 28, 2024 — citing loss of confidence in her leadership — the County Committee issued the call for a special meeting to consider her removal. Under OKGOP Rule 19(h), a county chairman may be removed at any time for cause by a majority vote of the entire County Committee membership. The same body that had elected her would now decide whether to remove her.

What happened next is where the financial record becomes critical.

The Spending Begins

Between June 29 and July 9, 2024 — the period between when the removal meeting was called and when it was first held — Myers spent $331.82 from the Osage County Republican Party account at RCB Bank in Skiatook. According to the July 2024 bank statement, the charges break down as follows:

July 1: $232.97 to Temu.com. July 2: $26.32 to Amazon. July 2: $32.53 to Amazon. July 17: $122.66 to Amazon. July 22: $30.00 ATM cash withdrawal at a Skiatook branch. July 24: $241.27 to Temu.com.

Only $40 of the $331.82 went to the OSU Extension — a legitimate party expense. The remaining $291.82 went to TEMU and Amazon. She knew the removal meeting was coming. She spent the money anyway.

Source: RCB Bank Corporate Free Checking Statement, Account XXXXXXXXXXXX4127, Statement Period July 1–31, 2024

THE NIGHT THE DA REFUSED TO LEAVE

The July 9, 2024 removal meeting was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church Hall in Hominy. What happened there is documented in draft minutes approved by the County Committee at a subsequent meeting, and in videos of the proceedings that were timestamped and reviewed.

From the moment the meeting opened, Chairman Myers worked to prevent it from proceeding. She attempted to substitute her own County Committee membership list — a list she had never shared with the Vice Chairman, the Secretary, or any other Committee member, and which was not on file with the State Chairman as required by OKGOP Rule 6(f). The Committee voted against recognizing her list.

Then the disruption began in earnest.

DA Mike Fisher, attending the meeting as a guest — not a member of the County Committee — repeatedly inserted himself into the proceedings. He moved back and forth between his seat and Myers’ position at the front of the room during parliamentary debate. He spoke on her behalf without being recognized. He argued parliamentary procedure with the appointed parliamentarian. And when the Committee voted to go into Executive Session to continue deliberations privately, he flatly refused to leave.

“I don’t care if I am out of order, I am going to say it anyway.” — DA Mike Fisher, July 9, 2024, per official meeting minutes.

Two Oklahoma State Troopers were present. One addressed the situation directly, telling those gathered: “I have statewide jurisdiction, but the problem is I have no legal right to tell them, to force them out of here. If I did, if the meeting were city, state or federal official business there would be obstruction charges and disorderly conduct and I could cuff every one of them and take them to jail.”

Fisher remained. County Commissioner Charlie Cartwright, also a guest, remained alongside him. With the disruptors refusing to leave, and the meeting unable to proceed in Executive Session, Vice Chairman Cathy Miller moved to adjourn. The motion passed. The removal vote that night never happened.

It was not the last time Fisher would intervene.

Osage County Courthouse

The Spending Continues

Between July 10 and August 22, 2024 — while the removal process was ongoing and all parties knew it — Myers spent an additional $484.37 from the party account. The August 2024 bank statement shows charges to TEMU and Amazon continuing through the month, including a $443.31 Temu.com charge on August 30 — eight days after the final removal vote.

She also used the card at the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce for a $70 booth fee and charged two separate meals at Prairie Fire Grille in Skiatook totaling over $41.

Source: RCB Bank Corporate Free Checking Statement, Account XXXXXXXXXXXX4127, Statement Period August 1 – September 2, 2024

THE UNANIMOUS VOTE — AND WHAT CAME AFTER

The continuation of the removal meeting was held August 22, 2024, at the Elks Lodge in Sand Springs. What the official minutes record of that evening reads less like a party proceeding and more like a documentary of institutional breakdown.

Vice Chairman Miller called the meeting to order at 6:18 p.m. Chairman Myers immediately took the platform, spoke over Miller, and within two minutes threatened: “anybody touching me… you are getting hit and the cops will be called.” The Sergeant at Arms called 911 at 6:20 p.m.

Myers was escorted out by a sheriff’s deputy. She returned. She again began speaking over the Vice Chairman. She was escorted out a second time. Her husband Brad Myers, who had refused to credential into the meeting, later interjected himself into the proceedings using obscenities and was also physically removed by a deputy.

When the room was finally restored to order, the Committee deliberated and voted. The result: ten votes in favor of removal, zero against. Unanimous. Every member present chose to remove her.

Under OKGOP Rule 47:10, once she was removed, she lost all administrative authority over the party — including the authority to use party financial accounts. What happened next is documented precisely in the bank record.

Eight Days After Removal

Between August 23 and September 4, 2024 — the eight days following her unanimous removal — Myers made seven additional purchases totaling $889.87 using the Osage County Republican Party debit card. All purchases were with Amazon and TEMU.

On September 4, Treasurer Wendy Stout — alarmed by the continued spending — closed the RCB Bank account and secured the remaining balance of $1,215.90 in a safety deposit box, notifying DA Fisher in writing that the funds had not been stolen but were being held pending clarification of the leadership dispute.

On September 12, 2024, Myers ran an Osage County GOP booth at Skiatook Pioneer Days, selling merchandise purchased with party funds during and after her removal. She kept the proceeds. She kept the leftover merchandise.

In total, from the call for her removal through the closure of the account, Myers spent $1,706.06 from the party account — against a starting balance of $2,921.96.

Seven months later, on March 21, 2025, she returned $2,471.63. But the records she provided covered mainly 2022 and 2023. There were no treasurer reports, no official 2024 bank statements, no documentation of merchandise sales, and no records from the secondary account the former treasurer had opened. No leftover merchandise was returned. No convention records were returned.

The final accounting: $450.33 remains missing — unaccounted for in cash or un-returned TEMU and Amazon inventory.

Source: “Former Chairman Shawna Myers’ Handling of Osage County GOP Finances,” Osage County Republican Party, 2025

THE DA’S FINGERPRINTS — AND WHY THEY MATTER

Mike Fisher is the District Attorney of Osage County. He is an elected official with prosecutorial authority over the county — the person whose office would theoretically handle any complaint about the misuse of funds in Osage County.

He is also the person who physically blocked Shawna Myers’ removal from the Osage County Republican Party chairmanship, standing in a meeting hall and telling State Troopers he wasn’t leaving. He attended the removal meeting not as a neutral observer but as her de facto legal counsel, arguing parliamentary rules on her behalf, quoting Black’s Law Dictionary, and characterizing the removal effort as procedurally invalid.

This is not a new dynamic. EastOklahoma.com has previously reported on the broader conflict between Fisher and Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden, which includes a civil lawsuit filed by Virden against Fisher alleging libel, slander, abuse of power, political oppression, fraud, and interference with official investigations. Fisher has been a central figure in Osage County’s political conflicts for years.

What the Myers situation adds to that picture is a specific, documented alignment: Fisher used his presence and authority to try to prevent the removal of a party official who had been organizing forums that benefited his preferred candidates. He organized the Town Hall Forum/Debate that became the cause for removal. He attended the removal meetings. He refused to leave when ordered.

And now that official — Myers, the one DA Fisher tried to protect — is running for a countywide elected office that handles public money. Voters are entitled to ask: if the County Treasurer uses public funds the way Myers used party funds, who in Osage County is going to hold her accountable?

THE EXPERIENCE QUESTION

Shawna Myers has not been publicly specific about her financial qualifications for the Treasurer’s office. Her documented professional background includes work as a certified medical coder — most recently for Walmart — and prior employment with an ear doctor’s office. There are no publicly available record of a college degree in accounting or finance.

The Osage County Treasurer’s office is not a clerical position. The Treasurer is responsible for receiving and investing all county funds, maintaining accurate financial records, distributing tax collections to municipalities and schools, and ensuring compliance with state financial law. Oklahoma statutes governing county treasurers require strict accounting procedures, regular reporting, and complete transparency in fund management.

Her opponent, Bridget West, served as First Deputy to the current Treasurer for three years and spent a decade in banking before that. West has been training for this specific job.

The contrast is not merely one of résumés. It is a contrast between two different relationships with other people’s money. One candidate has spent years learning how to manage public funds carefully. The other has a documented record of spending an organization’s funds on personal online purchases while under investigation, and returning what remained — minus $450 — seven months late.

WHAT VOTERS DESERVE TO KNOW

None of this is secret. The meeting minutes are public record within the party. The bank statements have been shared with Committee members. The financial timeline has been distributed. But none of it has been reported — until now.

Osage County voters going to the polls in the Republican primary will see two names on the ballot for County Treasurer. They will not, unless someone tells them, know that one of those candidates was unanimously removed from her previous leadership position after months of unauthorized spending on party funds, that she continued spending after her removal, that she took seven months to return what was left, and that DA Fisher, who tried to prevent her removal, is a documented political ally.

They deserve to know.

The job of County Treasurer is, at its core, about one thing: being trusted with money that belongs to other people. The voters of Osage County are about to decide whether Shawna Myers has earned that trust. The record — drawn entirely from bank statements, official minutes, and documents her own party prepared — suggests the answer is no.

Editor’s Note: This investigation is based entirely on primary source documents: official Osage County Republican Party County Committee meeting minutes approved at subsequent meetings; RCB Bank corporate checking account statements for the Osage County Republican Party account; a formal financial timeline; and internal communications shared with EastOklahoma.com.

Shawna Myers and DA Mike Fisher were contacted for comment prior to publication. EastOklahoma.com and TulsaToday.com will update this report as new information becomes available. This story was first published on EastOklahoma.com and is published here in edited form with permission.

About the author: Dustin Reed Perry publishes EastOklahoma.com which covers politics, public affairs, and investigative reporting across eastern Oklahoma. This article is part of the ongoing Osage County investigative series.