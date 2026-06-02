Demand Project Releases Impact Report

Tulsa, OK – The Demand Project has released Monday its 2025 Impact Report, highlighting a year of significant progress in prevention and restoration efforts in the fight against child trafficking while also celebrating a strong start to 2026 marked by expanded facilities and services for survivors.

In 2025, increased national attention from traditional and social media brought greater national awareness of the dangers children face online and the growing number of arrests by law enforcement. In response, The Demand Project expanded its reach and strengthened its programs to protect children and support survivors.

Among the most significant milestones in 2025, is the graduation of two residents who completed the organization’s full two-year Journey to Freedom program at Mount Arukah, its licensed residential campus for female survivors of child trafficking.

“These graduations represent what is possible when a child is given consistent safety, structure and support,” said Co-Founder and CEO Kristin Weis. “It is a powerful reminder of why this work matters and will, we hope, inspire the survivors who came after them to become our next graduates.”

The organization also made meaningful progress toward expanding capacity by hiring additional House Guardians, respite care staff, education staff and leadership on campus. Those efforts continue in 2026 as we work to bring more survivors on campus.

Prevention efforts reached new levels of impact in 2025, with nearly 5,000 adults and children educated through free, in-person trainings across Oklahoma. The Demand Project also expanded its digital presence, reaching millions more people through social media with tools and resources designed to help families keep children safe online.

As 2026 begins, The Demand Project is building on that momentum. The organization recently celebrated the opening of its expanded headquarters in Tulsa. This expansion includes a dedicated Prevention Center to host trainings and community events as well as the Monarch Advocacy Center, housing a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) exam suite in partnership with Courage and Justice Oklahoma led by Kasey Magness. The Monarch Center will expand critical medical response capacity for survivors in Oklahoma. Through this partnership, the two organizations will also develop another SANE exam suite on The Demand Project’s Mt. Arukah campus.

“This expansion is about access and response,” said Co-Founder and CEO Kristin Weis. “By adding SANE exam suites both at the Monarch Advocacy Center and on our Mount Arukah campus, we are increasing access to critical, trauma-informed care for survivors across Oklahoma. Through our partnership with Courage and Justice Oklahoma, we are ensuring those services are delivered with expertise and compassion. At the same time, our new Prevention Center allows us to bring education directly into our space, equipping more families and professionals to recognize and stop exploitation before it begins.”

“My goal in creating a mobile SANE network is to give survivors a voice and a choice about where they go for help on one of the worst days of their lives,” said Magness. “There just aren’t enough locations in Oklahoma to make it easy for sexual assault victims to use the service and our goal is to change that as much as we can.”

As The Demand Project approaches its 13th anniversary in 2026, the organization remains focused on increasing capacity, expanding prevention efforts and ensuring more children have access to safety, healing and hope.

The full 2025 Impact Report is available at this link.

The Demand Project is the sole 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Oklahoma dedicated to protecting children, and healing survivors, from online enticement, child trafficking and exploitation. The Demand Project provides licensed, long-term residential care, direct services and extensive prevention education. Its mission is to secure a restored future for every child it serves. To learn more about the mission and how to get involved, go to: https://thedemandproject.org