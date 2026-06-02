Cruel Truth About Kindness

Gad Saad, a scholar at the Declaration of Independence Center for the Study of American Freedom at the University of Mississippi, warns how misdirected empathy endangers not just well-intentioned individuals but Western civilization itself.

Empathy—the ability to understand and share the feelings of another—is a noble virtue. But empathy can also lead us astray. In fact, it can be fatal.

Working with Prager University, Saad has produced a video that covers the topic. He begins with British Historian Arnold Toynbee’s answer to the question, “How do civilizations die?”

Toynbee’s answer:

“They die not by murder but by suicide.”

The video is less than six minutes and well worth your time.