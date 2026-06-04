USDA: Small Meat/Poultry Plant Support

Yesterday, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins launched the Small Processors Action Plan (PDF, 2.3 MB), a new set of actions to better support small and very small meat and poultry processing plants, improve customer service, and reduce unnecessary regulatory burdens while maintaining strong food safety protections for consumers. Additionally, Secretary Rollins announced that USDA is accepting applications for the fourth round of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program to expand American meat and poultry processing.

“Today’s announcement marks another step toward rebuilding our domestic beef industry, the actions contained in the new Small Processors Action Plan modernize USDA’s approach to the people and small businesses who process American locally grown beef and protein. We are removing overly burdensome red tape, improving service, and giving small plants the clarity and support these business need to operate safely, grow, and compete,” said Secretary Rollins. “By expanding local processing capabilities, we’re continuing to bolster our domestic producers, which are central to the President’s Make America Healthy Again agenda.”

“President Trump ended the war on protein. Real American beef is back on the menu,” said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “USDA’s Small Processors Action Plan will strengthen our food supply, expand access to high-quality protein, and support American farmers and ranchers. That’s how we Make America Healthy Again.”

Both the Small Processors Action Plan and the additional $60 million in funding for the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program build on USDA’s Plan to Fortify the American Beef Industry.

Small Processors Action Plan:

Small and very small plants make up the majority of Federally inspected establishments and play a critical role in local economies, rural communities, and the resilience of the nation’s food supply. These actions being announced by USDA are designed to make it easier for these businesses to interact with the agency, get timely answers, and resolve issues, without weakening inspection or food safety standards.

Improving customer service and responsiveness

Creating clearer, easier ways for small plants to submit and track appeals and requests

Establishing dedicated support to help small businesses navigate processes and get timely responses

Expanding access to assistance for plants with limited technology or connectivity



Making requirements clearer and easier to navigate

Updating and expanding plain-language guidance by FSIS, tailored to small and very small plants

Improving visibility of available support, escalation paths, and points of contact

Launching simpler tools to help plants engage with USDA systems



Reducing unnecessary burden while maintaining food safety

Streamlining processes related to FSIS inspection staffing concerns and appeals

Improving consistency and clarity across the field through targeted training and guidance

Strengthening coordination with the Small Business Administration to ensure small plants are aware of available resources



USDA will begin rolling out these improvements immediately and will continue engaging with small and very small plants to ensure the changes are effective and responsive to real-world needs.

Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program:

The USDA Rural Business and Cooperative Service published a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for $60 million to fund a fourth phase of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP) to help eligible meat and poultry processors expand their capacity, encourage competition and sustainable growth in the U.S. meat processing sector, and to help improve supply chain resiliency. Available funding will be divided equally into two separate competitions: one for Small and Very Small Processors and one for Intermediate Processors.

Eligible applications include for-profit organizations, nonprofit organizations, producer-owned cooperatives, tribes, and tribal entities. Privately-owned entities must be independently owned and operated, and all entities must be domestically owned. Additionally, the applicant’s processing facility must be physically located and operating in the United States or its territories. The applicant’s facility must primarily process cattle in order for the project to be eligible for the program; however, funds or equipment may be used for processing meat and poultry at the facility.

Additional information is available on USDA’s MPPEP website and electronic applications must be submitted through Grants.gov.