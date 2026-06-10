Senior Screwworm Advisor Announced

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins recently announced President Donald J. Trump has appointed John Bellinger as the new Senior Advisor for New World Screwworm Preparedness. In this role, Bellinger will integrate into USDA’s team to help further drive its robust effort to explore all available technologies to combat the New World Screwworm.

“I want to thank John for joining our team as USDA transitions to the next phase of fighting and eradicating this pest from our borders, as we did nearly sixty years ago, yet it came back due to Biden’s failed open border policies,” said Secretary Rollins. “John’s roots in Texas where New World screwworm is at ground zero, and his private sector experience in the related food safety and cattle industries, will help the administration advance our response and protect U.S. livestock.”

John Bellinger

“New World Screwworm presents unique challenges to America’s ranchers, and Secretary Rollins has taken dramatic steps to work on building up our domestic response to this pest. USDA is responding in real time and building up long term capabilities to push back New World Screwworm beyond our borders and past the Darien Gap,” said Senior Advisor Bellinger. “I look forward to working with USDA and our state partners as continuing ramping up testing, detection, and release of our tools to reduce these flies’ populations.”

John Bellinger currently serves on the Texas A&M Board of Regents after being appointed by Governor Greg Abbott in 2023, where he serves as Chair of the Committee on Research. He resides in San Antonio and is the co-founder, with his wife Gina, and the former CEO of Food Safety Net Services (FSNS). He is currently a board member of the recently merged company between FSNS and the Certified Group. He is the CEO of Agri-West International food exporter as well as Bellinger Development. He is the former chairman of the U.S. Meat Export Federation and the Southwest Meat Association. Additionally, he is a longtime member and season ticket holder of the 12th Man Foundation. He is also a member of the Texas A&M University College of Agriculture Development Council, as well an adviser to the Animal Science Department. He remains a partner and board member of Nolan Ryan Beef, BK Beef, BC Stables, AW Japan, Just Pots, and Livek. He is the recipient of the 2007 Outstanding Alumnus for Texas A&M University College of Agriculture and the Outstanding Alumnus of Texas A&M University Animal Science Department in 2014. He has also been inducted into the U.S. Meat Industry Hall of Fame in 2022. Bellinger received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education and a Master of Science in Animal Science from Texas A&M University.