Democratic Transition in Venezuela

The United States welcomed a meeting last week between Jorge Rodriguez as President of the Venezuela National Assembly (AN) of 2026 and representative of the Venezuelan Interim Government, and 2015 Venezuelan National Assembly President Dinorah Figuera to discuss an agenda that will serve as the roadmap for a political dialogue on a democratic transition.

The U.S. understands that this agenda includes key priorities such as rebuilding Venezuela’s democratic institutions, reestablishing durable guarantees for political participation, and securing essential civic freedoms for open political discourse.

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The U.S. supports this dialogue led by the National Assembly of 2015, the last internationally recognized democratically elected entity in Venezuela, and the Interim Government. This is a first step in what will be a thoughtful process to secure a free and open Venezuelan society.

The cornerstone of any democratic transition is inclusive dialogue Thomas “Tommy” Pigott, U.S. State Dept. Spokesman said.

“We look forward to continued conversations between Venezuela’s political parties and the Interim Government in the coming weeks in Caracas to formally begin their work. The U.S. stands behind a process focused on the important technical work that needs to be done to make this process work for all concerned, representing the interests of the Venezuelan people. That is the only way that Venezuela will have a more democratic and prosperous future,” he concluded.