CBP Seizes Over $10.1 million in Meth

LAREDO, Texas: U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the World Trade Bridge seized narcotics that totaled over $10,122,000 in street value. The likely intended course of travel north would have taken those drugs through if not to Oklahoma. Thank CBP for their diligence in saving lives.

The seizure occurred on Monday, June 15, at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2013 D-13 Volvo big rig hauling a shipment manifested as “polypropylene” for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered 1,100.79 pounds of suspected methamphetamine within the commodity. The narcotics have a street value of $10,122,012.

World Trade Bridge, Laredo, Texas

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

“This major interception reflects the steadfast dedication of CBP officers to protecting our communities from harmful drugs,” stated Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “The professionalism and thorough efforts of our officers are essential to our mission, and this achievement showcases the exceptional work carried out daily in the cargo environment.”

Fulfilling President Donald J. Trump’s mandate, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, under the leadership of DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, have delivered the most secure border in history, stopping dangerous criminal aliens, weapons, and illicit narcotics from entering our communities, which will keep America safe for generations to come

You can follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X @DFOLaredo and Instagram @dfolaredo and Facebook@LaredoFieldOfficeOFODirectorDonaldR.Kusser as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection at X @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

About: U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America’s front line: the nation’s largest law enforcement organization and the world’s first unified border management agency. The 69,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. They enforce safe, lawful travel and trade to ensure our country’s economic prosperity. They enhance the nation’s security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.