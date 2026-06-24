ISIS Financial Networks Targeted

Monday U.S. Department of State spokesman Tommy Pigott revealed that under the leadership of President Trump, the United States is dismantling ISIS’s ability to finance terrorism around the world by cutting off the financial lifelines from around the world that enable ISIS to fund attacks, support its regional affiliates, and threaten civilians, including religious minorities.

The terrorism designations target three individuals and six entities operating across Europe, the Middle East, and West Africa who have enabled ISIS to move money across borders – exposing a network that spans from France and Syria to Türkiye and Nigeria.

These actions reflect the United States’ unrelenting pressure on ISIS, which continues to decentralize its operations and rely on financial intermediaries to connect its global network. Among those designated is a France-based facilitator who provided information concerning the use of explosives to ISIS supporters, a Syria-based operator who used cryptocurrency to transfer funds on behalf of ISIS associates in multiple countries including the United States, and a Nigeria-based facilitator whose money exchange businesses served as conduits for ISIS financing.

The United States also reaffirms its strong partnership with Nigeria, which joined the United States in the May 16, 2026, operation that resulted in the killing of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, the number two official in ISIS.

We will continue to use every diplomatic and legal tool available to hold ISIS and its supporters accountable – wherever they operate and however they move money. We remain fully committed to protecting American lives, defending religious minorities, and working with international partners to eliminate the threat that ISIS poses to global peace and security.

Editor’s Notes:

U.S. action is being taken pursuant to the counter terrorism authority, Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended. The U.S. Department of State designated ISIS, then known by its former name of al-Qa’ida in Iraq, as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) pursuant to E.O. 13224 on October 15, 2004, and as a Foreign Terrorist Organization pursuant to section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act on December 17, 2004. Click on the link for more recent actions by the U.S. State Department, Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Concern over the ability of law enforcement to act in comparable ways within Crypto Markets, should the CLARITY Act pass, was discussed recently on Tulsa Today by contributor Trevor Dorsey, Sr VP Prosperity Bank, in the story Tuesday, “Congress Should Reject the CLARITY Act.”