BA’s Most Patriotic Celebration Returns

The City of Broken Arrow invites area residents and visitors to celebrate America’s birthday at the 2026 Block Party, taking place June 26–27 at New Orleans Square. This free, family-friendly event will feature live music, food trucks, vendors, kids’ activities, and fireworks both nights.

The festivities begin each evening with a special sensory-friendly opening at 5:00 p.m. for individuals and families who may benefit from a quieter environment. The event is open to the general public at 6:00 p.m.

This year’s Block Party will feature an all-star lineup of musicians with connections to some of the biggest names in music, including Peter Frampton, Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks, Taylor Swift, Rod Stewart, Mick Jagger, Rascal Flatts, Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band, David Lee Roth, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Thin Lizzy, Journey, and Queen Extravaganza.

Friday night’s concert will feature fan-favorite cover songs, while Saturday night’s performance will spotlight music from the artists’ original bands and touring acts.

Families will find plenty to enjoy throughout the event, including a Kids Zone featuring a Foam Party, Sprinkler Zone, Touch-A-Truck experience, face painting by Kristie’s Twisties, arts and crafts with Arts@302, kid-friendly games, and special appearances by Inspyral Circus stilt walkers and bubble performers.

Food trucks from across the region will offer a variety of options ranging from tacos and wings to lemonade, coffee, frozen treats, and sweet desserts. Guests can also browse local vendors throughout the festival grounds.

Each evening concludes with a spectacular fireworks display beginning at 10:00 p.m.

Fireworks over Broken Arrow

“The Block Party has become one of Broken Arrow’s favorite summer traditions and a wonderful way to celebrate our nation’s independence,” said Mayor Debra Wimpee. “We are proud to offer a free event where families can come together to enjoy great music, fun activities, and a strong sense of community while celebrating the patriotic spirit that makes our city so special.”

Event organizers encourage attendees to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating and plenty of water to stay hydrated during the summer temperatures.

In accordance with City Ordinance 2067, dogs are not permitted at the event, with the exception of service animals.

Block Party 2026 will take place at New Orleans Square, located at 700 E. Hillside Drive in Broken Arrow.

Event Details:

📅 June 26–27, 2026

🕔 Sensory-Friendly Access: 5:00 p.m.

🕕 General Admission: 6:00 p.m.

🎆 Fireworks: 10:00 p.m. both nights

📍 New Orleans Square, Broken Arrow

🎟 Free Admission

For event updates and additional information, follow Visit Broken Arrow and New Orleans Square on social media.