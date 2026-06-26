Venezuelan Earthquake Response

Wednesday June 24, Venezuela experienced a pair of strong earthquakes off the northern coast, west of Caracas. The first shock was reported around magnitude 7.2, followed by a larger main event about 39 seconds later at roughly magnitude 7.5. These quakes have caused significant damage in several cities.

The United States is mobilizing immediate, life-saving resources as part of a rapid, government-wide response. In the hours after the earthquakes, President Trump immediately authorized the U.S. government to commit significant financial assistance, deploy search and rescue efforts, and collaborate with the interim Venezuelan authorities to address the acute needs of the Venezuelan people the U.S. State Department said in a media release.

Venezuela

The Department of State’s rapid response emphasizes the critical nature of immediate life-saving interventions in the first hours following natural disasters in our hemisphere. The Department is deploying a regional Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), which includes two specialized urban search and rescue teams focused on locating and reaching survivors. Back in Washington, the Department has stood up a specialized Task Force to coordinate assistance with public and private sector partners, assess needs on the ground, and provide assistance to Americans who may be affected.

In addition to immediate search and rescue, airlift and coordination support, the U.S. is mobilizing $150 million in assistance to Venezuela through assistance partners, drawing on $50 million in new bilateral awards to partners on the ground in Venezuela, including World Vision, Samaritan’s Purse, Catholic Relief Services, International Medical Corps, the International Organization for Migration, and the World Food Programme, plus a $100 million contribution to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Venezuela pooled fund. In addition to providing financial support, the Department is helping organizations to logistically coordinate and liaise with the interim authorities.

The Department is also working in close coordination with the Department of War (DoW), leveraging DoW’s unparalleled logistical and operational capabilities to support the rapid movement of response personnel, equipment, and humanitarian assistance into affected areas. With a large natural disaster like this, the first priority is securing logistics to facilitate the broader movement of relief goods and personnel into affected zones. DOW will leverage its fixed and rotor wing aircraft to provide specialized mobility services and to assist USG personnel, our search and rescue team, and partners to assess damage, find the injured, and deliver critical life-saving assistance.

A Swift, Integrated U.S. Government Response: The Department of State is the lead agency for the U.S. government response and has activated an interagency coordination cell,supported by robust engagement and coordination with DoW in securing logistics, leveraging military assets already positioned in the region, and deploying forward personnel to maximize response speed and effectiveness. The dedicated Venezuela Earthquakes Response Task Force—established within hours of the disaster—integrates expertise from across the Department, including the Bureaus of Disaster and Humanitarian Response and Consular Affairs, the DoW, and other interagency partners. The Task Force is led by senior experts with direct experience managing prior disasters in our region such as Hurricane Melissa, ensuring immediate operational readiness and proven leadership.

DART Deployment: The Department is deploying a regional DART to provide world-class disaster response expertise, technical and programmatic support, operational leadership, and real-time on-the-ground coordination. The DART consists of disaster experts from across the Department of State and is responsible for assessing conditions on the ground, identifying priority humanitarian needs, and leading the U.S. Government’s response to the disaster. The DART is working closely with existing Department assistance personnel, as well as diplomats in our Embassy, to coordinate with local authorities and partner organizations.

Urban Search-and-Rescue Teams: The Department activated two urban search and rescue teams from the fire departments of Fairfax County, Virginia, and Los Angeles County, California. These teams, which are deployed as part of the DART, are the Department’s primary international search and rescue assets, each comprising highly trained personnel including firefighters, physicians, structural engineers, and canine search specialists. Both teams were activated in response to Hurricane Melissa in October 2025, where they surveyed impacted areas in Jamaica, cleared debris to facilitate access, and assisted with the transportation of relief commodities to communities in need.

DoW Deployment: The Department has requested the unique capabilities of the U.S. military to support State-led disaster response and humanitarian assistance operations in Venezuela. DoW is playing a crucial role in securing logistics for the response, including by leveraging military assets already positioned in the region and forward deploying personnel to accelerate the delivery of life-saving assistance. The DART and elements from U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) are working together to implement life-saving activities in close coordination with partners on the ground, drawing on SOUTHCOM’s regional presence to ensure rapid and sustained operational support.

Protecting Americans: The Trump Administration has no higher priority than the safety and security of Americans. The Department of State is working tirelessly to provide consular assistance to U.S. citizens and their families in the affected areas. We are also monitoring conditions in Venezuela as recovery work proceeds. Americans in Venezuela can reach us 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444 for assistance. Family and friends in the U.S. can call toll free +1-888-407-4747. Americans in Venezuela should enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) at STEP.state.gov to receive safety and security updates from the U.S. Embassy, review the Department’s Travel Advisory for Venezuela, and follow @TravelGov and @USEmbassyVE on social media for the latest information.

The Department created a dedicated Venezuela Earthquakes Information webpage where you can find the latest information and resources related to our response.

The United States remains steadfast in its commitment to helping Venezuela recover from this devastating disaster and will continue to explore additional ways to provide meaningful assistance during this critical time.

For information about how to support response efforts in Venezuela, please see this website.