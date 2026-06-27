Once In A While Band Debuts First Album

Love’s Waiting For You, recorded at The Church Studio, will benefit kidney cancer research and expand the band’s long-standing charitable mission.

Tulsa’s mission-driven Once In A While Band has announced the upcoming release of its album, Love’s Waiting For You, arriving Sunday, July 12, 2026. The 12-track project marks the group’s first full-length recording and continues the band’s mission of using music to support charitable causes throughout Oklahoma.

Recorded at Tulsa’s historic The Church Studio, Love’s Waiting For You transforms more than a decade of community service into a new vehicle for giving back. Available for digital streaming and CD purchase through Bandcamp, Amazon, Walmart and other digital outlets, proceeds from the album will benefit the Kidney Cancer Association and further the band’s charitable work throughout Oklahoma.

To celebrate the release, Once In A While Band will host a free Bandcamp Listening Party at 6:00 p.m. CST on Sunday, July 12. Fans can experience the album together online while interacting with the band in real time. The Listening Party will be available at https://onceinawhileband.bandcamp.com/live/loves-waiting-for-you-listening-party. Please note that the link will become active on July 12, the day of the album release.

Once In A While Band at The Church Studio historic entrance in Tulsa.

Founded in 2012 by bassist, songwriter and producer Greg Silvis, the Once In A While Band has performed at 32 charitable events and raised more than $30,000 for community causes throughout Oklahoma.

As producer, Silvis drew inspiration from artists such as Tulsa legend JJ Cale, Fleetwood Mac and Chicago, shaping Love’s Waiting For You into a collection of songs exploring themes of love, loss, resilience, self-worth and human dignity. “When our band went through orientation at The Church Studio in 2023, we felt completely at home,” said Silvis. “Feeling the nostalgia of a live room where so many legendary artists have recorded inspired us to become part of that creative legacy.”

Love’s Waiting For You Track Listing

1. Sealed With A Kiss

2. Settle Down

3. Never Think Twice

4. Freak Flag

5. My Darlin’ Please

6. Best Time

7. Love’s Waiting For You

8. Miles Away

9. Don’t Define Me

10. Shine In Your Eyes

11. Redhead Freckled Child

12. For You

The album’s partnership with the Kidney Cancer Association grew from a relationship that began when the band’s performance at a KCA fundraiser helped raise $6,000 for kidney cancer research.

“Several years ago, Claudia Tatum, KCA’s Tulsa team captain, invited our band to play at a fundraiser,” Silvis said. “We jumped at the chance, and our three-hour set raised $6,000 that evening. Building on that momentum, I later pitched Claudia the idea of raising even more money for the KCA through our upcoming album project at The Church Studio. She enthusiastically embraced the proposal.”