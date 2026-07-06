President Rings in Trump Accounts

In a historic first, President Donald J. Trump today rang the opening bells of both the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ from the Oval Office, marking the official launch of Trump Accounts and igniting a new era of American prosperity for millions of children.



Created under President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts Act, Trump Accounts give every American child a powerful, tax-advantaged path to build generational wealth and own a direct stake in the greatest economy on Earth.

In a media release today, the administration notes that “more than six million Trump Accounts have already been requested, with over 86% coming from families earning less than $200,000 annually. The accounts are free to open for every U.S. citizen under 18; children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, will receive an automatic $1,000 seed investment from the federal government.”



In addition to the historic gift from philanthropists Michael and Susan Dell, over 50 additional companies have committed to Trump Account contributions for their employees’ kids — answering President Trump’s call to action to invest in the next generation of Americans.



As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, Trump Accounts put the American Dream within reach of every child — not just those born into wealth. This is how you build generational wealth, strengthen families, and create an ownership society that will power America for the next 250 years and beyond.

Key leaders from government and the private sector joined President Trump to herald the milestone:



President Trump: “With the ringing of the opening bell for the stock market, [Trump Accounts] will now begin to grow right along with our booming economy… Between individual contributions and the seed funds, $800 million in new capital will be invested in the stock market for America’s children this week.”



Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent: “The American Dream belongs to every child, and today we are equipping the next generation with the right to claim their rightful share of it. Through Trump Accounts, President Trump is creating an ownership economy where all citizens become shareholders. 38% of American families do not have any exposure to our great equity markets, but with Trump Accounts, over time, we can get that number to zero.”



Michael Dell: “Today, every newborn American child will start their life with $1,000 invested in America’s greatest companies, compounding for the future… To every business leader out there who hasn’t already joined us, please join us.”



NASDAQ CEO Adena Friedman: “Part of that promise of the markets is to make it so every American can share in that great economy, and today, with the Trump Accounts, the next generation of Americans — every American — will have the opportunity to be a part of and share in this prosperity of this nation.”



NYSE Group President Lynn Martin: “For the last couple of days, we have celebrated the thing that makes this country unstoppable, and that is our freedom — and out of freedom is born the American Dream. And today, under your leadership, is the purest manifestation of that American Dream.”



Intercontinental Exchange CEO Jeffrey Sprecher: “The New York Stock Exchange was started to finance a brand-new government and a brand-new vision for our country — so it’s amazing that 250 years later, President Trump is making that available to all Americans, directly.”



Altimeter Capital Chairman and CEO Brad Gerstner: “We’re committed to the next 250, and what that means is not a million kids in America, not two million kids in America — EVERY child in America. All 70 million kids under the age of 18 deserve to have one of these accounts. We’re going to get the accounts open for them.”



Sen. Ted Cruz: “Trump Accounts are, in many ways, Donald Trump’s New Deal — but instead of having government taking care of everyone, Trump Accounts are about making every child and every American a capitalist. Every one of our kids is now going to be an owner of the biggest producers in our country.”

God and Country Celebrate America’s July 4, 2026

Click here to learn more about Trump Accounts.



Click here to visit TrumpAccounts.gov.