ICE Detainer: Haitian Deadly Trucker

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking Pennsylvania officials to not release from jail a Haitian illegal alien who was arrested after allegedly causing a semi-truck crash that killed a Pennsylvania State Trooper. The criminal invader was granted a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) by the idiotic sanctuary State of Massachusetts.

According to local reporting, the crash occurred on July 1, in Schuylkill County, when a semi-truck crashed into Trooper Michael Pahira while he was inspecting another commercial vehicle. Trooper Pahira, a nearly 20-year veteran, succumbed to his injuries.

The crash that killed Pennsylvania State Trooper Michael Pahira

The driver of the truck that crashed into Trooper Pahira was Michael Bon, an illegal alien from Haiti, who was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter. ICE lodged a detainer for him the day after his arrest.

The suspect: Michael Bon

The DHS statement did not mention if Bon was able to speak, read, or understand English. Apparently, Trooper Pahira’s fellow officers did not note that information on the arrest report.

“This Haitian illegal alien was RELEASED into our country by the Biden Administration, and the sanctuary state of Massachusetts gave him a Commercial Driver’s License,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Now, because of these reckless policies, a Pennsylvania State Trooper is dead after a crash that was 100% preventable. Illegal aliens should not be driving trucks on America’s highways. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and the Pennsylvania State Police as they mourn this loss.”

In July 2024, Bon was released into the United States by the Biden Administration. He then filed an application for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in October 2024, and it was never granted.

As Oklahoma families drive local highways, it might be helpful to glance up at the semi-trucks flying side-by-side down the road. If the driver is sporting dreadlocks, turbans, or a Biden blue “Democratic Socialist of America” hat like Tulsa’s Mayor; you might want to keep your family’s vehicle away from them.