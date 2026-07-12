Hamm Institute Adds Five Fellows

New appointments expand the Institute’s interdisciplinary research capacity across energy systems, infrastructure, technology and resource development

The Hamm Institute for American Energy announced five new Oklahoma State University faculty members have been named Hamm Institute Fellows, joining 10 current Fellows and expanding the program to 15 researchers across the university.

The Hamm Institute for American Energy

The new Fellows are:

Dr. Hasan Atiyeh, professor of biosystems and agricultural engineering

Dr. Lixia Lambert, associate professor of agricultural economics

Dr. Hunjoo Lee, assistant professor of chemical engineering

Dr. Hamid Nazaripouya, assistant professor and Distinguished Fellow of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Dr. Khaled Sallam, associate professor and associate head in the School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering

They join current Hamm Institute Fellows Dr. Clint Aichele, Dr. Prem Bikkina, Dr. Xiaofeng Chen, Muhammad Jujuly, Dr. James Payne, Andrew Ranson, Dr. John Schoeneman, Dr. Javier Vilcáez, Dr. Jimmie Weaver and Dr. Hitesh Vora.

Each fellow will receive research support from the Hamm Institute to advance work aligned with its mission of strengthening American energy security, supporting reliable and affordable energy, and preparing the workforce and infrastructure needed to meet growing demand.

Together, the 15-member fellows program brings expertise across engineering, economics, energy systems, advanced technologies, resource development and industrial processes to research practical solutions for Oklahoma, the United States and its allies. The program also creates opportunities for collaboration among university researchers, industry leaders, policymakers and students.

“Hamm Institute Fellows connect Oklahoma State’s research capabilities with the real-world energy issues shaping American competitiveness and national security,” said Katie Altshuler, deputy executive director of the Hamm Institute for American Energy. “These five new faculty members bring important expertise to the program and will deepen the Institute’s ability to advance work that is relevant to industry and policymakers.”

To see photos of the fellows joining the Hamm Institute, click here: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCYHX9



Oklahoma State University is a modern land-grant university that prepares students for success. OSU has more than 36,000 students across its five-campus system and more than 27,000 on its combined Stillwater and Tulsa campuses, with students from all 50 states and more than 127 nations. Established in 1890, OSU has graduated more than 300,000 students to serve the state of Oklahoma, the nation and the world.

About the Hamm Institute for American Energy at Oklahoma State University is dedicated to advancing energy security for America and our allies. Through collaboration with industry experts, government leaders, and academia, the Hamm Institute seeks to meet humanity’s growing energy needs through affordable, reliable, and abundant energy. By championing American energy innovation, the Hamm Institute aims to safeguard U.S. national security and support global energy stability.