Gov. Stitt on Poultry Settlement

Governor Kevin Stitt released the following statement Monday regarding a proposed multimillion dollar settlement to a 20 yearlong lawsuit against Oklahoma’s poultry producers.

“It is a shame that State Attorney General Gentner Drummond put our family-owned farmers through years of uncertainty and threats to ultimately reach the agreement I called for him to negotiate long ago,” said Governor Stitt. “His delay tactics and theatrics were clearly unnecessary and harmed real Oklahomans in an attempt to benefit his trial attorney supporters.”

After decades of litigation, the attorney general left the economic fates of these poultry growers to the courts despite ample opportunity to settle in a manner that protects the environment and the growers’ livelihoods. The proposed settlement would leave behind a regulatory checkerboard as well as incentives for further sue and settle tactics against Oklahoma’s agriculture industry.

The proposed settlement still needs court approval before the matter can be laid to rest.

OK Gov. Kevin Stitt

Governor Stitt’s response to the first settlement agreement can be found here.

Governor Stitt’s November letter issued to the Attorney General is available here. Governor Stitt received a letter in March of 2026 from the Oklahoma Secretaries of Agriculture and Energy and Environment concerning previously proposed settlements.