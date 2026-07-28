Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke L. Rollins and the State of Georgia finalized a Cooperative Interstate Shipment (CIS) agreement, which provides an opportunity for participating state-inspected meat processors to ship their products across state lines. Under the agreement, Georgia may inspect meat products produced in participating establishments for shipment throughout the United States.

“By entering into this agreement, Georgia’s family-owned meat processors will now have the ability to access the same domestic marketplace as everyone else,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins. “Our ranchers have had to deal with a consolidated processing industry that has 4 companies, including 2 foreign owned, dominating 85% of the market and today’s action takes a step toward leveling the playing field. In the Trump Administration we will always put our American farmers and ranchers first by working with our state partners to deliver results. I’m grateful to have an amazing partner in Commissioner Harper who has helped make this a reality.”

Secretary Rollins Expands Rural Small Business Opportunities with New Cooperative Interstate Shipment Program for Meat Processors

“This announcement expands market opportunity for Georgia’s processors, while ensuring that rigorous food safety standards are in place. Georgia’s participation in the CIS program will support the local and regional economy.” said Under Secretary for Food Safety Mindy Brashears.

With the addition of Georgia, 11 states now participate in the program, which promotes the expansion of business opportunities for state-inspected meat establishments. The CIS program was authorized in the 2008 Farm Bill and launched in 2012. Under a CIS program, participating state-inspected establishments that comply with federal inspection requirements are permitted to ship their products in interstate commerce under the USDA mark of inspection.

The CIS program is limited to states that have established a State Meat and Poultry Inspection (State MPI) program. To be eligible, a State MPI program must demonstrate that the inspection it provides to participating state-inspected establishments is the same as the inspection FSIS provides at official federal establishments. For instance, a state must have the legal authority to administer and enforce requirements that are the same as the Federal Meat Inspection Act, the Poultry Products Inspection Act, and applicable regulations. The state must also collect regulatory samples at the same frequency as federal inspectors and use the same analytical methods at laboratories meeting the same level of accreditation as FSIS laboratories. FSIS provides ongoing oversight of the CIS program and reimburses states for 60% of the costs associated with providing this inspection service.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, Food Safety Division asserts, they “enforce federal and state laws and rules relating to the production of food and food products that are derived from animals. Inspectors ensure the citizens of Oklahoma that the food supply derived from meat, poultry, eggs and milk is safe and labeled correctly… This division also works with the Food and Drug Administration to administer the Food Safety Modernization Act that addresses produce safety.”

However, Oklahoma has not yet been approved for this program. In addition to Georgia, FSIS has signed CIS agreements with Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

For more information about CIS, visit www.fsis.usda.gov/cis.