For only the second time in history, the American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis — and patients may already be feeling the impact. Northeast Oklahoma Donors are asked to act immediately to help save lives.

Blood donations have fallen to a four-year summer low, worsening this season’s emergency blood shortage. All blood types are needed, but the situation is especially dire for type O blood as the Red Cross is now limiting distributions of these blood products to hospitals. The supply of type O positive blood has now dropped below a one-day supply.

Monroe Carell Jr Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Sanford Myers/American Red Cross

Help end this crisis and stabilize the blood supply. Book an appointment to give blood now by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). As a thank-you, all who come to give by July 31 will receive a Fandango Movie Ticket by email (up to $15 ticket price and fees). See RedCrossBlood.org/July.

Additionally, those who come to give Aug. 1-31, 2026, will receive a $20 Amazon Gift Card by email. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/August.

March 10, 2026. University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri. Lina Phan was a first-time blood donor at the University of Missouri spring blood drive. “I just really wanted to help a good cause.” Photo by Jason Colston/American Red Cross

Patients can’t wait

Despite thousands of people who have stepped up to help end the emergency blood shortage since it was declared earlier this month, donations are still not keeping pace with hospital demand, and the situation has escalated. Extreme heat, poor air quality and widespread foodborne illnesses continue to contribute to lower donor turnout this summer.

“This summer has brought a number of unique challenges that have placed additional strain on our blood supply, creating growing concerns for hospitals and the patients who rely on lifesaving transfusions,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of donor services for the Red Cross. “If just three more donors gave at each blood drive this summer, we could help the blood supply rebound and ensure hospitals have the blood products they need throughout the remainder of the season.”

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 27-Aug. 15: Tulsa Area

Broken Arrow

8/3/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Central Park Community Center, 1500 South Main

8/14/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. John Medical Office Building, 800 W Boise Circle

Collinsville

8/25/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Masonic Lodge 165, 1702 West Broadway

Jenks

8/10/2026: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Jenks City Hall, 211 N Elm St

8/24/2026: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Oklahoma Aquarium, 300 Aquarium Dr.

Owasso

8/19/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. John Owasso, 12451 E. 100th Street North

8/26/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., RE/MAX, 10306 N 138th East Avenue

Sand Springs

8/7/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Case Community Center, 1050 W Wekiwa Road

Tulsa

7/24/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

7/24/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Pkwy

7/25/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

7/26/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

7/27/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

7/28/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

7/29/2026: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mary K. Chapman Health Plaza, 1819 E 19th

7/29/2026: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Mary K. Chapman Health Plaza, 1819 E 19th

7/30/2026: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., ONEOK Plaza, 100 West 5th

7/30/2026: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

7/31/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

8/1/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

8/2/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

8/3/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

8/4/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

8/5/2026: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust, 7777 E. Apache, Suite A217

8/7/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

8/7/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., TTCU Federal Credit Union, 9815 E 81st St

8/8/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

8/9/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

8/10/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

8/11/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

8/11/2026: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Cycle Gear, 4319 S Sheridan Rd

8/13/2026: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

8/14/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

8/15/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

8/16/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

8/17/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

8/18/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Pkwy

8/18/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

8/20/2026: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

8/21/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

8/22/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

8/23/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

8/24/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

8/25/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

8/26/2026: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute, 12697 E 51st St South

8/27/2026: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

8/28/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

The shelves in the blood laboratory in Columbus, Ohio.

Photo by Rodney Wilson/American Red Cross

About the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.