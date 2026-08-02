Circle Cinema: Reading Lolita in Tehran

Circle Cinema, Tulsa’s nonprofit arthouse theater, has added more showtimes Thursday August 6th for Reading Lolita in Tehran. Directed by Israeli Filmmaker Eran Riklis and based on Azar Nafisi’s #1 New York Times bestselling memoir, the film follows a professor who secretly gathers seven of her most dedicated female students in post-revolution Iran to read banned Western classics, including Lolita, The Great Gatsby, and Pride and Prejudice.

The film stars Golshifteh Farahani (Paterson), Zar Amir Ebrahimi (Holy Spider), and Mina Kavani (No Bears), and is presented in Persian and English.

At its heart, Reading Lolita in Tehran is a story about why people read: for connection, for escape, for the quiet act of imagining a different life. We think that makes it a film for right now. Book bans, censorship fights, and questions about who gets to tell which stories are showing up in headlines across the country and around the world. This film doesn’t lecture on any of it. It simply shows a small group of women finding freedom in a locked room with a stack of forbidden novels, and lets audiences draw their own conclusions.

Reading Lolita in Tehran runs 1 hour 48 minutes and is not rated. It screens at Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave., with daily showtimes throughout the week.

Showtimes: Thursday August 6, @ 12:50p, 3:10p, 5:30p, 7:50p

For tickets, click here.

About: Circle Cinema is Tulsa’s only independent, nonprofit, arthouse theater. The Circle originally opened in 1928 and is now the last of Tulsa’s classic movie houses still in operation. Circle Cinema screens films 365 days a year, located at 10 S. Lewis Ave in Tulsa on the historic alignment of Route 66. Circle Cinema elevates the film experience through guest speakers, art gallery exhibits, free educational screenings, and other special events. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, proceeds are invested back into Circle Cinema’s mission to expand community consciousness through film.