Uyghur Forced Labor Act Adds

Friday, the United States added 43 companies based in China to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) Entity List, a key tool in preventing the importation into the United States of goods made with forced labor and leveling the playing field for American companies. The UFLPA, enacted in 2021, aims to prevent goods tainted by forced [slave] labor of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Communist China from entering the U.S. market, holding accountable entities involved in such practices.

The newly listed entities are connected to the production and sale of goods made in Xinjiang or with the forced labor of Uyghurs and other groups specified in the UFLPA, and include seafood, gold, copper, transportation infrastructure, aluminum, tomatoes, cotton, garments, and frozen food, among others. These additions bring the total number of entities on the UFLPA Entity List to 187.

Forced labor distorts markets and allows foreign actors to abuse the global trading system. Through the expansion of the UFLPA Entity List, the Trump Administration is taking action to eliminate forced labor from global supply chains, restoring a fair market for Americans while reducing instances of forced labor worldwide. The United States expects our trading partners around the world to enact and enforce similar laws prohibiting goods made with forced labor.

“Today we are adding 43 Chinese companies to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List, and DHS will ensure their products do not enter our country,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “The American worker must not be undercut and cheated by foreign companies that use slave labor. Our job is to defend the Homeland, and that includes protecting our citizens from unfair competition that not only disadvantages Americans, but harms human dignity.”

Since enactment of the UFLPA, CBP has denied entry to more than 24,300 shipments pursuant to this expanded authority, valued at nearly $1 billion, blocking illicit goods from reaching U.S. markets.

DHS and the FLETF remain dedicated to ensuring that goods made with forced labor are prohibited from importation into the United States. By holding foreign businesses accountable for their inhumane and unfair practices, the Trump Administration is also creating a level playing field for American workers and manufacturers. These additions to the UFLPA Entity List demonstrate the Administration’s devotion to strengthening our economic and national security by keeping these illicit goods out of our markets.

“The Trump Administration remains steadfast in its commitment to remove forced labor from U.S. supply chains and to holding foreign companies accountable for their exploitation,” said DHS Under Secretary for Strategy, Policy, & Plans Rob Law, who serves as the Chair of the Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force. “We are uncompromising in the continued prevention of unfair practices that undermine American businesses – expansion of the UFLPA Entity List is a tool by which DHS can ensure both our economic and national security.”

The 43 new entities include companies in high-priority sectors for enforcement, including aluminum, apparel, copper, cotton, as well as tomatoes and downstream products. These additions to the UFLPA Entity List reflect the Administration’s priority to strengthen our national security and empower our economic prosperity by keeping these illicit goods out of our markets. In addition, the FLETF announced technical updates to the official names of two entities currently on the list.

DHS and DOJ relatedly formed the Trade Fraud Task Force, which recently celebrated over $1 billion in penalties, recoveries and charged losses, and which continues to prioritize enforcement against forced labor as a significant trade fraud typology.

“The DHS-DOJ Trade Fraud Task Force brings a new energy to our enforcement against illicit imports and our broader efforts to end the human suffering caused by forced labor,” said DHS Assistant Secretary for Trade and Economic Security Aris Kourkoumelis. “Importers should know that those who attempt to circumvent today’s action and knowingly import goods produced with forced labor will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Since the implementation of the UFLPA, DHS and the FLETF continue to make significant strides to prevent the importation of goods made with forced labor into the United States. These advances reflect the Trump Administration’s commitment to eliminating forced labor from global supply chains. As articulated in the 2025 Updates to the UFLPA Strategy issued on August 19, 2025, today’s addition of 43 entities further demonstrates the Trump Administration’s commitment to combating the importation of goods made by companies that exploit human suffering.

DHS and the FLETF continue to work closely with stakeholders across industry, mission-driven organizations, and international partners to strengthen enforcement and support compliance. Addressing these threats to our supply chains strengthens our economic and national security. Additions to the UFLPA Entity List assist CBP in its enforcement and help eliminate threats to American businesses from foreign competitors’ unfair practices.

DHS will publish the revised UFLPA Entity List as an appendix to a Federal Register notice on August 3, 2026.