U.S. Factories Expand at Fast Clip

U.S. manufacturing activity surged in July at the strongest rate in more than four years — driven by soaring demand, record production, and a wave of new hiring. This is the latest clear claimed result of President Donald J. Trump’s economic agenda delivering an industrial renaissance across America.



The Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing PMI shows the sector expanding for the seventh consecutive month — a sharp reversal after contraction in every single month of the previous Administration (outside a temporary post-pandemic bounce). New export orders flipped firmly back into expansion, proving the world is once again demanding American-made goods.

Bloomberg’s Lisa Abramowicz on X wrote, “US manufacturing is booming, expanding at the fastest pace since 2022 and beating expectations in many metrics for the month of July. Omar Sharif of Inflation Insights points out that the ISM production index rose by the most for any July since 1951.”

The Federal Reserve confirms the boom is widespread: manufacturing activity, payrolls, and wages are rising nationwide. Manufacturing wages climbed 4.2% year-over-year — beating inflation and putting more money in the pockets of American workers. The Philadelphia Fed survey shows general activity and new orders at nearly five-year highs.



This turnaround is no accident. President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts have powered the revival — supporting six million American jobs, protecting $540 billion in worker wages, and preserving $1.1 trillion in U.S. economic activity.



The results are stacking up:

The U.S. economy is projected to grow at a blistering 6.2% annualized rate in Q3 2026.

Non-residential fixed investment — the engine of long-term growth — rocketed ahead 11.7% last quarter, the fastest since 2023.

Orders for business equipment are on track for an all-time high in 2026.

Capital goods imports now exceed 40% of all U.S. goods imports — an historic peak as factories retool and expand.

83,000 factory construction jobs have been added since President Trump took office.

More than 18,000 manufacturing jobs have been created in 2026 alone, reversing years of decline.

Factories are humming. Workers are earning more. Investment is pouring in. Exports are rising. This is the manufacturing renaissance President Trump promised — and delivered. America is winning the future.