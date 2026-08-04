OK AG Orders Fauci Investigation

Attorney General Gentner Drummond Monday announced his support for the U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s investigation into Dr. Anthony Fauci and the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Drummond confirmed he has directed his office to investigate whether Oklahoma law was violated in connection with Fauci’s actions during the pandemic.

“The American people deserve a full accounting of what occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Drummond said. “An individual whose recommendations and guidance impacted the lives of millions should be willing to answer legitimate questions about their decisions and actions. Transparency and accountability are essential to restoring public trust.”

In his letter to Committee Chairman Rand Paul, Drummmond emphasized concerns over Fauci’s repeated invocation of the Fifth Amendment during his July 29 testimony, despite receiving an unconditional presidential pardon. Drummond, currently running in a Republican run-off primary for governor, also cited pandemic-era diary entries recently released by the Committee that appear to contradict, in material respects, statements Fauci made publicly and before Congress.

Based on information released by the Committee, Drummond has directed his office to determine whether Fauci’s actions violated Oklahoma law, including whether the evidence supports potential offenses such as criminal fraud or conspiracy to defraud the State.

“The apparent contradictions between Fauci’s public statements and private diary entries warrant careful scrutiny, and my office stands ready to assist the Committee in uncovering the truth,” Drummond said. “If our investigation finds that Oklahoma law was violated, my office will not hesitate to act.”

Read the letter.