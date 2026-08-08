United States Attorney Clint Johnson Thursday announced the results of the August Federal Grand Jury 2026-A Indictments. The following individuals have been charged with violations of United States law. The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.

Adrian Barrera Quiroz. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Barrera Quiroz, 42, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed twice in 2007 and three times in 2016. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Augustus Forster is prosecuting the case.

26-CR-298

Levante Ladaniel Brewer. Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition. Brewer, 34, of Tulsa, is charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition, knowing he was previously convicted of a felony. The FBI, the Tulsa Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Brasher is prosecuting

the case. 26-CR-290

Jaleen Larenz Brown. Receipt of a Firearm While Under Indictment. Brown, 25, of Broken Arrow, is charged with receiving a firearm and ammunition knowing that it was unlawful to possess while under indictment for illegally possessing a machinegun. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Broken Arrow Police Department, and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney John W. Dowdell is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-289

David Wayne Burks, Jr. Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Burks, 37, of Tulsa, is charged with possessing a firearm, knowing he was previously convicted of a felony. The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Creek County Sheriff’s Office, and the Muskogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Dunn is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-296

Toan Chu. Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Chu, 56, a Vietnamese national, is an individual who is knowingly required to register as a sex offender. He is charged with failing to register as a sex offender from December 2025 through April 2026. The U.S. Marshal Service is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michele Hulgaard is prosecuting the case.

26-CR-288

Derick Jean Davis. Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition (superseding). Davis, 48,

of Salina, is charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition, knowing he was previously convicted of a felony. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Jolly is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-124

Abraham Mendez Mendez. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Mendez Mendez, 21,

a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in 2024. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Osborn is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-267

Terrance Dujuan Reed . Kidnapping in Indian Country; Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse in Indian Country; Aggravated Sexual Abuse by Force and Threat in Indian Country; Carrying, Using, and Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. Reed, 34, a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation, is charged with kidnapping the victim and assaulting her with the intent to commit sexual abuse. He is further charged with aggravated sexual abuse and with brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. The FBI and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacey Todd is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-287

Jesse Charles Ryan. Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute; Carrying a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime; Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Ryan, 44, of Locust Grove, is charged with knowingly possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He is additionally charged with possessing a firearm while drug trafficking and possessing a firearm knowing it was unlawful as a felon to possess a firearm. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kenneth Elmore and Stephen Flynn are prosecuting the case. 26-CR-286

Heatherlee Jade Smith. Wire Fraud (Count 1); Unlawful Monetary Transactions (Counts 2 through 6); Willfully Making and Subscribing a False Federal Income Tax Return (Counts 7 & 8). Smith, 34, of Skiatook, is charged with fraudulently directing at least $237,559.06 in payments from a law firm’s client to accounts she controlled. Smith made at least five financial transactions that were designed to conceal her unlawful activity. Lastly, Smith is charged with failing to report all her taxable income in 2021 and 2022. The Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations, and the Skiatook Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Whipple is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-285

Martin Villicana Lopez; Haley Nicole Adair. Drug Conspiracy (Count 1); Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute (Counts 2 & 5); Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime (Count 3); Felon in Possession of a Firearm (Count 4). Villicana Lopez, 40, of Tulsa and a naturalized citizen of Mexico, and Adair, 28, of Tulsa, are charged with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. They are also charged with two counts of knowingly possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Additionally, Villicana Lopez knowingly possessed a firearm while drug trafficking and possessed a firearm, knowing he was previously convicted of a felony. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration Tulsa Resident Office, Homeland Security Investigations, the Tulsa Police Department, and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kenneth Elmore, Valeria Luster, and Jorge Diaz-Guma are prosecuting the case. 26-CR-284