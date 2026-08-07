JA Hosts Golf Classic @ Cedar Ridge

On Monday, August 17th, Junior Achievement of Oklahoma will celebrate a milestone fundraiser, hosting the 25th Annual JA Golf Classic at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow, Okla.

Through the last quarter century of the event, businesses and philanthropists who have a passion for preparing and inspiring young students have come together to provide financial literacy, career readiness and entrepreneurship resources across the state of Oklahoma.

“Reaching this significant anniversary for our foundational annual fundraiser recognizes the longevity and success of Junior Achievement of Oklahoma in equipping our students with brighter and opportunity filled futures,” said Junior Achievement President, Erica Irvine. “Just as importantly, this event highlights the generosity of Tulsa and the endorsement of our work from the city. We are proud and grateful to stand alongside so many at our JA Golf Classic who support students in our community.”

Teams will PLAY4JA and tee it up, vying for a JA Golf Classic title and, more importantly, assisting JAOK in its efforts of creating boundless possibilities for students. Currently, 24 teams are committed to compete in the event, with a goal of at least 25 teams to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the JA Golf Classic.

For more information about the 2026 JA Golf Classic, click here: 2026 PLAY4JA 25th Annual JA Golf Classic Tulsa or email Lori Long, Vice President of Development, at llong@jaok.org.

When: Monday, August 17, 2026, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT

Where: Cedar Ridge Country Club (10302 S Garnett Rd, Broken Arrow, OK 74011)

Available for Comment: Erica Irvine, President, JAOK

Mitchell Cooper, JA Classic Committee Co-Chair



About: Junior Achievement of Oklahoma (JA) of Oklahoma is a business-integrated education partner with expertise in experiential learning that successfully develops key mindsets and skills for students to lead meaningful and successful lives. JA’s high-impact programs drive long-term outcomes in areas of financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship, and are all delivered by corporate and community volunteers. JA of Oklahoma offers multiple programs, including classroom programs, JA BizTown, JA Inspire, and JA Finance Park. JA of Oklahoma served over 66,000 students statewide last year. JA of Oklahoma has offices in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.ja.org.