Original Americana and Red Dirt Music

The Arcadia Historical & Preservation Society invites music lovers to enjoy an afternoon of original Oklahoma music when The Variables perform in the Elm Tree Concert Series on Sunday, August 23, at 1:00 p.m. at the historic Arcadia Round Barn.

Hailing from Tulsa, The Variables are an original multi-genre acoustic Americana and Red Dirt band known for their engaging performances and uplifting Oklahoma sound. Fronted by vocalists Amy Carlin Lee and Austin K. Haworth, the group blends rich harmonies, heartfelt songwriting, and acoustic instrumentation to create what they describe as “Original, Americana, Oklahoma Feel Good Music.”

The Variables

The Variables perform as an acoustic duo or with a full three- to five-piece band, showcasing original songs influenced by Americana, Red Dirt, folk, country, and other acoustic traditions. Their energetic performances and authentic songwriting have made them a favorite with audiences throughout Oklahoma.

The concert is part of the Arcadia Round Barn’s popular Elm Tree Concert Series, presented by the Arcadia Historical & Preservation Society. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy an afternoon of live music beneath the shade of the historic elm tree on the north side of the Round Barn.

The Elm Tree Concert Series is a free outdoor acoustic music program held on Sunday afternoons from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. throughout the late spring and summer.

For more information about music programs at the Arcadia Round Barn, call Joe Baxter at (405) 833-1350, visit the Arcadia Round Barn Facebook page, or visit www.arcadiaroundbarn.com.